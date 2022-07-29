U.S. markets open in 8 hours 25 minutes

37% of Premium Cosmetics Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Product, Geography, Size, Share, Outlook, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis 2022-2026

·15 min read

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premium Cosmetics Market is a part of the global personal products industry within the global household and personal products sector, as categorized by Technavio. The parent global personal products industry covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Moreover, the premium cosmetics market value is set to grow by USD 51.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more additional information about the Premium Cosmetics Market. BROWSE
SUMMARY OF THE RESEARCH REPORT

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The premium cosmetics market is segmented by Product (skincare products, fragrances, color cosmetics, hair care products, and others) and Distribution Channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel).

  • The market share growth in the skincare products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The skincare market is growing as both young and old women seek products to help them achieve better-looking skin.

  • Though women form the largest customer segment in the global premium skincare products market, men are increasingly becoming conscious of their personal grooming and wellness.

  • Therefore, to widen the customer base, vendors are in the process of launching innovative skincare products that are custom-made for men.

The premium cosmetics market is segmented by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for premium cosmetics in APAC.

  • Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • The rising access to online shopping through the Internet and smart gadgets will facilitate the premium cosmetics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

REQUEST SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT Using Business Email ID to Gain Further
Insights on the Market Contribution & Share of Various Segments & Regions on
Higher Priority

Premium Cosmetics Market Driver:

  • Increased demand for premium skincare products:

Premium Cosmetics Market Challenge:

  • Lack of consumer reach and premium brand penetration in major parts of developing regions, including MEA and APAC:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges
available with Technavio. DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT (INCLUDING GRAPHS &
TABLES) OF THIS MARKET

Vendor Insights-

  • Amway Corp.

  • Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

  • CHANEL Ltd.

  • Coty Inc.

  • Dambiro de

  • Groupe Clarins

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Kose Corp.

  • Loccitane International SA

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • NUDE Beauty Brands

  • Oriflame Holding AG

  • Revlon Inc.

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • The Avon Co.

  • Unilever PLC

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Kao Corp.

  • LOreal SA

  • The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The premium cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as engaging in continuous R&D to provide products that are used by people around the world to compete in the market.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. READ SAMPLE
REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using
competitive analysis created just for you

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Online Premium Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 15.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The rise in the aging population is notably driving the online premium cosmetics market growth, although factors such as the high cost of cosmetic skincare products may impede the market growth. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Color Cosmetics Market in the US by Distribution Channel and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 2.50 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3.88% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The US color cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches, price wars, and mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Premium Cosmetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 51.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.8

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Dambiro de, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kose Corp., Loccitane International SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, NUDE Beauty Brands, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, The Procter and Gamble Co., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

  • 11.4 CHANEL Ltd.

  • 11.5 Coty Inc.

  • 11.6 Dambiro de

  • 11.7 LOreal SA

  • 11.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 11.9 Oriflame Holding AG

  • 11.10 Revlon Inc.

  • 11.11 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/37-of-premium-cosmetics-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac-segmentation-by-distribution-channel-product-geography-size-share-outlook-forecast-and-opportunity-analysis-2022-2026-301594469.html

SOURCE Technavio

