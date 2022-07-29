37% of Premium Cosmetics Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Product, Geography, Size, Share, Outlook, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis 2022-2026

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premium Cosmetics Market is a part of the global personal products industry within the global household and personal products sector, as categorized by Technavio. The parent global personal products industry covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Moreover, the premium cosmetics market value is set to grow by USD 51.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The premium cosmetics market is segmented by Product (skincare products, fragrances, color cosmetics, hair care products, and others) and Distribution Channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel).

The market share growth in the skincare products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The skincare market is growing as both young and old women seek products to help them achieve better-looking skin.

Though women form the largest customer segment in the global premium skincare products market, men are increasingly becoming conscious of their personal grooming and wellness.

Therefore, to widen the customer base, vendors are in the process of launching innovative skincare products that are custom-made for men.

The premium cosmetics market is segmented by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for premium cosmetics in APAC.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rising access to online shopping through the Internet and smart gadgets will facilitate the premium cosmetics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Increased demand for premium skincare products:

Lack of consumer reach and premium brand penetration in major parts of developing regions, including MEA and APAC:

Amway Corp.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

CHANEL Ltd.

Coty Inc.

Dambiro de

Groupe Clarins

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Johnson and Johnson

Kose Corp.

Loccitane International SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

NUDE Beauty Brands

Oriflame Holding AG

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Avon Co.

Unilever PLC

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Kao Corp.

LOreal SA

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The premium cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as engaging in continuous R&D to provide products that are used by people around the world to compete in the market.

Premium Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 51.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.8 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Dambiro de, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kose Corp., Loccitane International SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, NUDE Beauty Brands, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, The Procter and Gamble Co., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

