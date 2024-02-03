With a 37% stake, Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Maxim Power's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 67% ownership

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 37% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Maxim Power regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Maxim Power.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Maxim Power?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Maxim Power. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Maxim Power's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Maxim Power. The company's largest shareholder is W. Wilson, with ownership of 35%. With 32% and 2.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Alpine Capital Corp. and PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Maxim Power

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Maxim Power Corp.. Insiders have a CA$82m stake in this CA$219m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 24% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 32%, of the Maxim Power stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Maxim Power is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

