374Water to Exhibit Cleantech at IFAT Munich from May 30-June 3, 2022

  • SCWO

374Water Will Exhibit its AirSCWO™ Technology for the Treatment of Sewage Sludge and Hazardous and Non-Hazardous Industrial Wastes as Part of its Global Expansion Across the United Kingdom and Europe

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO), a social impact cleantech company will exhibit and participate in Internationale Fachmesse für Abwassertechnik (IFAT) Munich, the world's leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw materials management. From May 30th to June 3rd at Messe München in Munich, Germany, IFAT will feature the most innovative environmental technologies in the wastewater and waste management industry. 374Water is leading sustainable waste management through its AirSCWO™ systems, which destroy organic compounds and provides a scalable, green, solution for eliminating waste.

IFAT connects industry professionals to highlight the various environmental protection and waste disposal products emerging from the sector. 374Water, represented by Dr. Tali Harif, Director of Business Development in UK & Europe, will host attendees at Booth B2.500. Dr. Harif will discuss how AirSCWO™ systems eliminate a range of wastes such as sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, industrial waste, and chemicals such as PFAS, and generate recoverable resources.

374Water's AirSCWO™ system harnesses the power of supercritical water oxidation to eliminate >99.9% of solids and contaminants from various waste streams utilizing an omniprocessor. The prefabricated, compact, and modular units are economical and facilitate easy deployment at new and existing waste generation sites. Currently, a one-ton-per-day unit operates at Duke University in North Carolina, USA and the Company's first commercial six-ton-per-day unit was recently purchased by Orange County Sanitation District of Fountain Valley, California, USA.

"As businesses and municipalities look to update their waste treatment infrastructure globally, it is imperative that they embrace new green technologies that can target and eliminate emerging pollutants threatening public health," said Kobe Nagar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 374Water. "We look forward to exhibiting at this year's IFAT tradeshow and showcasing the benefits of broadening sustainable waste management solutions"

374Water's global expansion comes in tandem with increasing government waste and chemical regulations worldwide. The Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden are proposing to implement wider restrictions on PFAS use next year. The European Commission recently announced reforms to REACH that are expected to substantially change the current rules for REACH restrictions and authorizations. In addition, the EU launched a study in 2020 to assess the evaluation criteria of the effectiveness, efficiency, relevance, coherence, and EU-added value of the Sewage Sludge Directive in all EU countries. The results of the evaluation will inform the Commission's decision on the need to progress with an impact assessment for a proposal to revise the Directive, as outlined in the New Circular Economy Action Plan. Earlier this year, 374Water announced its expansion into Israel with a new subsidiary, 374Water Sustainability Israel LTD.

374Water is looking forward to IFAT Munich as the company continues its expansion in the UK and Europe. For more information about the conference, visit IFAT.de. To learn more about 374Water, check out 374water.com.

About 374Water:

374Water is a US-based cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. https://www.374water.com/

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

Company Contact:

374 Water:

Richard Davis

(786) 412-7015

ir@374Water.com

Investor Contact:

Hayden IR:

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Media Contact:

FischTank PR:

374water@fischtankpr.com

SOURCE: 374Water, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700866/374Water-to-Exhibit-Cleantech-at-IFAT-Munich-from-May-30-June-3-2022

