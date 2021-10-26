U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

374WATER EXPANDS INTO EUROPE Dr. Tali Harif Joins to lead EU Commercialization

·2 min read
DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / 374Water, Inc., a social impact, cleantech company, is pleased to announce that water industry veteran Dr. Tali Harif has joined the company as Business Development Director to accelerate the development and commercialization of 374Water's innovative AirSCWO systems in Europe.

With over 15 years of senior executive experience in the global water industry, Dr. Harif will be instrumental in establishing 374Water's European business, leading opportunities in the treatment of wastewater, biosolids, industrial waste, food waste, and landfill leachate.

"Tali is a water industry expert in technology, innovation management, and business development. She will be extremely valuable developing business and managing the opportunities we are fortunate to have in Europe," says CEO Kobe Nagar.

"I am extremely excited to join 374Water where, as an early advisor to the company, I've had the pleasure to see it transition from a university project supported by Duke University and the Gates Foundation to a company with a disruptive product able to provide solutions to multiple market verticals, now being manufactured at scale," says Dr. Harif.

AirSCWO is a revolutionary thermal-physical process that converts waste into water, energy, and minerals while eliminating "Forever Chemicals" (PFAS) and other emerging contaminants-a true paradigm shift in how the world treats waste.

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. (SCWO), is a publicly traded company offering an innovative technology to process and eliminate "forever" chemicals from the natural and developed environments. Our mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We apply cutting-edge science and engineering prowess to recover resources from the wastes our society generates and along the way we help organizations achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

CONTACT: Mr. Richard Davis, ir@374Water.com, (786) 412-7015

Related Links: www.374water.com

SOURCE: 374Water, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669742/374WATER-EXPANDS-INTO-EUROPE-Dr-Tali-Harif-Joins-to-lead-EU-Commercialization

