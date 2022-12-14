376% Increase in Meetings Booked per Kronologic’s Total Economic Impact Study

Austin, TX, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSTIN, TX - Today, the results are announced from a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on the Total Economic Impact™ of Kronologic, the only AI-based scheduling solution. This study revealed that a composite organization based on Kronologic customers obtained the following results:



376% increase in the number of meetings booked

Less than two touches on average to book a meeting

354% ROI over three years

15% time savings for schedulers

To conduct the study, Forrester interviewed four Kronologic customers, identifying the benefits, risks, and outcomes they experienced while using the company's scheduling automation platform. Kronologic’s customers more meetings booked, time saved by reducing lead conversion efforts, and increased meeting acceptance rates, which can lead to higher close rates, shorter sales cycles, and other employee efficiencies.



“I had a target of $3M in pipeline. Using Kronologic, I ended up with $5M - and it was because I was able to get in front of so many people so fast.” - Director of Strategic Alliances, telecommunications company.



“I think Kronologic is saving us weeks of time when compared to traditional lead handling and follow up.” - VP, Marketing, marketing services company.

Ben Parker, Kronologic’s CEO, doubles down on these testimonials by adding, “It’s fantastic to see Forrester’s study validate the success our customers are seeing around increases in meetings booked, reduction in sales cycle, and slashing time spent on non-selling tasks. Parker further states, “Kronologic is empowering our customers to evolve how pipeline is built by using more effective and efficient processes.”

Kronologic automates the sending of timely and tailored meeting invites and recently added a new, proprietary email-invite hybrid option. AI handles the back-and-forth negotiation of coordinating meeting times as needed. Kronologic’s enterprise level lead routing capabilities, combined with integrations to other go-to-market platforms allow the solution to be scaled across all sizes of sales and customer teams. Setting Kronologic further apart is its unique architecture which enables the organizations to deliver accepted meetings to the business, without the end users having to manage the platform at all. They simply prepare for and attend the meetings that are booked for them.

Story continues

This scalability is supported from a financial point of view as well. Kronologic does not charge per user licensing fees, eliminating the challenges other solutions put forth as user headcounts ebb and flow. By contrast, Kronologic charges based on platform usage driven by the number of meetings scheduled by the business, allowing for unlimited user licenses.

For more information on the Total Economic Impact™ of Kronologic, download the complete study or the study’s infographic.

Attachments

CONTACT: Scott Logan Kronologic 8888888888 scott.logan@kronologic.ai



