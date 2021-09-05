U.S. markets closed

37th Parallel Properties Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Time

·2 min read

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth time in six years, 37th Parallel Properties, a leading commercial multifamily acquisitions and asset management firm, was named to the Inc. 5000 List, Inc. magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. with a three-year revenue growth rate of 83%.

37th Parallel was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth time in the last six years.
37th Parallel was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth time in the last six years.

"Only 6% of this year's Inc. 5000 companies have made this prestigious list five times," said Chad Doty, Managing Partner of 37th Parallel Properties. "We are grateful to our investor family, our amazing team, and our partners who made this accomplishment possible."

37th Parallel Properties provides acquisition and asset management services to high-net-worth investors, family offices and institutions who want access to tax-advantaged income-producing apartment investments in strong markets throughout the U.S. By acquiring assets in demographically strong markets paired with focused and consistent asset management, 37th Parallel has completed over $700M in commercial multifamily transactions with a 100% profitable track record for their clients.

"We have a team of industry experts dedicated to driving our portfolio growth and optimizing returns to our clients," said Dan Chamberlain, Managing Partner of 37th Parallel Properties, "This achievement reflects their consistent effort leveraging decades of experience."

About 37th Parallel Properties

37th Parallel Properties is a privately held, multifamily real estate investment firm based in Richmond, VA. Founded in 2008, 37th Parallel has acquired and managed over 5,500 units and completed over $700M in transactions across the Southeast and Texas, all while maintaining a 100% profitable track record for its high net worth, family office, and institutional investors.

To learn more, visit www.37parallel.com

ABOUT THE INC. 500|5000 LIST

Each year, Inc. and Inc.com celebrate the fastest growing privately held companies in the nation. Companies are ranked according to the percentage growth of their annual revenue over a three-year period. The 2021 list assesses revenues from 2017-2020 to calculate overall growth.

Contact:
Kieran Donohue
804-729-9223
kdonohue@37parallel.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/37th-parallel-properties-named-to-inc-5000-list-for-fifth-time-301369578.html

SOURCE 37th Parallel Properties

