38% of Dentures Market Growth to Originate from North America, Future Business Opportunities for Amann Girrbach AG, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and More

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dentures Market is a part of the global healthcare equipment industry which was valued at $395.63 billion in 2020. The global dentures market was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase. Moreover, the dentures market value is set to grow by USD 604.84 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.87% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dentures Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Product

The dentures market share growth in the partial dentures segment will be significant during the forecast period. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.42% between 2020 and 2025. Partial dentures would be the fastest growing segment within the overall market and would grow from $1,366.41 million in 2020 to $1,778.72 million in 2025. Partial dentures would contribute 68.17% of the incremental growth of the overall market.

Geography

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for dentures market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Dental tourism will facilitate the dentures market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Growth of the Edentulous Population and the Rising Incidence of Oral Diseases to Boost Growth

Edentulism is common among older people and affects the person s facial appearance and ability to eat and talk. People aged 65 and above are more prone to edentulism.

Also, the growing incidence of causative factors on dental health such as smoking, alcohol use, and unhealthy carbohydrate-rich dietary behaviors, the lack of or limited access to dental care in low-income economies such as Korea, Central African Republic, and Uganda, and the high consumption of fluorinated water are some of the major reasons for tooth loss.

The availability of advanced dentistry solutions such as dentures for teeth replacement and the presence of oral health initiatives focused on providing improved oral health services through child dental benefits schedule, national partnership agreements on public dental services for adults, and flexible grants programs such as Dental Flexible Grants Program (Australia) will drive the growth of the global dentures market during the forecast period.

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Amann Girrbach AG

COLTENE Holding AG

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

HUGE

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Modern Dental Group Ltd.

Thommen Medical AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The dentures market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dentures market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dentures market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dentures market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dentures market vendors

Dentures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 604.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amann Girrbach AG, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, HUGE, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Modern Dental Group Ltd., Thommen Medical AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

