38% of Dentures Market Growth to Originate from North America, Future Business Opportunities for Amann Girrbach AG, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and More

·10 min read

 NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dentures Market is a part of the global healthcare equipment industry which was valued at $395.63 billion in 2020. The global dentures market was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase. Moreover, the dentures market value is set to grow by USD 604.84 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.87% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dentures Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Visualize Dentures Market using Technavio Intelligence. BROWSE THE SUMMARY OF THE RESEARCH REPORT TO LEARN MORE

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Product

The dentures market share growth in the partial dentures segment will be significant during the forecast period. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.42% between 2020 and 2025. Partial dentures would be the fastest growing segment within the overall market and would grow from $1,366.41 million in 2020 to $1,778.72 million in 2025. Partial dentures would contribute 68.17% of the incremental growth of the overall market.

  • Geography

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for dentures market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Dental tourism will facilitate the dentures market growth in North America over the forecast period.

REQUEST SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution & Share of Various Segments & Regions on Higher Priority

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Growth of the Edentulous Population and the Rising Incidence of Oral Diseases to Boost Growth

  • Edentulism is common among older people and affects the person s facial appearance and ability to eat and talk. People aged 65 and above are more prone to edentulism.

  • Also, the growing incidence of causative factors on dental health such as smoking, alcohol use, and unhealthy carbohydrate-rich dietary behaviors, the lack of or limited access to dental care in low-income economies such as Korea, Central African Republic, and Uganda, and the high consumption of fluorinated water are some of the major reasons for tooth loss.

  • The availability of advanced dentistry solutions such as dentures for teeth replacement and the presence of oral health initiatives focused on providing improved oral health services through child dental benefits schedule, national partnership agreements on public dental services for adults, and flexible grants programs such as Dental Flexible Grants Program (Australia) will drive the growth of the global dentures market during the forecast period.

For more insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

  • Amann Girrbach AG

  • COLTENE Holding AG

  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

  • H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

  • HUGE

  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG

  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

  • Modern Dental Group Ltd.

  • Thommen Medical AG

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The dentures market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

For detailed information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. READ SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Dentures Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dentures market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the dentures market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dentures market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dentures market vendors

Related Reports:

Dental Cleansing Tablet Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 385.48 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.92% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (offline and online), Product (denture cleansing tablet and toothpaste tablet), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Dental Adhesives Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 748.78 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The dental adhesives market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., BISCO Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, and more. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Dentures Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 604.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.43

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, Japan, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amann Girrbach AG, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, HUGE, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Modern Dental Group Ltd., Thommen Medical AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Partial dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Complete dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 Key leading countries

  • 8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Amann Girrbach AG

  • 11.4 COLTENE Holding AG

  • 11.5 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

  • 11.6 H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

  • 11.7 HUGE

  • 11.8 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

  • 11.9 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

  • 11.10 Modern Dental Group Ltd.

  • 11.11 Thommen Medical AG

  • 11.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/38-of-dentures-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-future-business-opportunities-for-amann-girrbach-ag-coltene-holding-ag-dentsply-sirona-inc-and-more-301591789.html

SOURCE Technavio

