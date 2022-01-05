U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

38% of Growth to Originate from North America for Vitamin K2 Market: By Source (natural and synthetic) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) | Forecast till 2026

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin K2 Market value is set to grow by USD 92.34 million, progressing at a CAGR of 8.92% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio

Attractive Opportunities in Vitamin K2 Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Vitamin K2 Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anderson Global Group LLC, Kappa Ingredients GmbH, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lesaffre and Cie, MENADIONA SL, Nakoda Chemicals Ltd., Purayati, Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Viridis BioPharma Pvt. Ltd., and Vox Nutrition Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

One of the key factors driving growth in the vitamin K2 market is the increasing demand for vitamin supplements. The number of cases of vitamin deficiency has been steadily growing in recent years. The rising prevalence of vitamin deficiency illnesses is driving the demand for vitamin-containing nutraceuticals. For instance, vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB) is a disorder in which newborns are unable to stop bleeding because their blood lacks enough Vitamin K to form a clot. Healthcare experts and CDC classify VKDB into three categories, namely: early, classical, and late. Early and classical VKDB is more common, affecting 1 in 60 to 1 in 250 newborns, but late VKDB is rare, affecting 1 in 14,000 to 1 in 25,000 children. Factors such as this will propel the market toward positive growth during the forecast period.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026.

Vitamin K2 Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Geography

  • Source

Learn more about the positive and negative consequences on businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR71758

Vitamin K2 Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Vitamin K2 Market report covers the following areas:

The strict government regulations on supplement endorsement and testing will be a major challenge for the vitamin K2 market during the forecast period. To satisfy the criteria set by governments, key companies in the vitamin K2 market must follow the laws and regulations established by them. Controlling permits, establishing regulations for new entrants, residual management concerns, and inspecting expiry dates for specific items, such as nutritional supplements, are under the purview of relevant authorities. The FDA is in charge of regulating the production and distribution of functional foods and nutraceuticals in the US. If certain rules regarding ingredients use, dosage and procedure are not followed, the product will either be abandoned or will not be introduced into the market, which, in turn, will restrict the market growth.

Vitamin K2 Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Vitamin K2 Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Vitamin K2 Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Vitamin K2 Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamin k2 market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the vitamin k2 market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the vitamin k2 market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin k2 market vendors

Vitamin K2 Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 92.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.09

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anderson Global Group LLC, Kappa Ingredients GmbH, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lesaffre and Cie, MENADIONA SL, Nakoda Chemicals Ltd., Purayati, Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Viridis BioPharma Pvt. Ltd., and Vox Nutrition Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Source

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Source

  • Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Source

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Anderson Global Group LLC

  • Kappa Ingredients GmbH

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Lesaffre and Cie

  • MENADIONA SL

  • Nakoda Chemicals Ltd.

  • Purayati

  • Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

  • Viridis BioPharma Pvt. Ltd.

  • Vox Nutrition Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/38-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-for-vitamin-k2-market-by-source-natural-and-synthetic-and-geography-north-america-europe-asia-and-row--forecast-till-2026-301453565.html

SOURCE Technavio

