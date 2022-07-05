38% of the Growth in Pet Oral Care Products from North America | Dominant Players include AllAccem Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH among others | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Oral Care Products Market by Animal type (Dogs, Cats, and Horses) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the pet oral care products market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 569.23 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report anticipates the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global pet oral care products market as a part of the global personal products market. One of the key factors driving the global pet oral care products market growth is the high prevalence of dental diseases. In addition, the increase in the number of pet owners and increased spending on pets is one of the key pet oral care products market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with pet oral care products is likely to limit the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segment Highlights:
Revenue-generating segment: The dogs animal type segment held the largest pet oral care market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Companion animals, such as dogs, make people happier and healthier. Thus, the high significant increase in pet ownership will contribute to the segment growth in the coming years.
Regional Analysis: 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for pet oral care products in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The expanding companion animal adoption and rising per capita animal healthcare expenditure will facilitate the pet oral care products market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The pet oral care products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The pet oral care products market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
·
Pet Oral Care Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 569.23 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.7
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
All4pets, AllAccem Inc., Ark Naturals, Beaphar Beheer BV, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Central Garden and Pet Co., Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, HealthyMouth LLC, ImRex Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Nestle SA, Petosan AS, Petsmile, TropiClean Pet Products, Vets Best, Vetoquinol SA, and Virbac Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
