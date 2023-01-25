$ 38 Million investment in Aerospace Research and Innovation in Quebec

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Consortium for Research and Innovation in Aerospace of Quebec - CRIAQ announces 6 new collaborative research and development projects, for a total of 17 projects approved and funded by the industry and the Quebec government to advance aerospace technology innovations in Quebec in direct response to market demand.

$38M invested to address the challenges facing the global aerospace ecosystem and accelerate R&D

These 6 new collaborative research and innovation partnerships bring together 7 national and international private companies, in addition to 5 academic research centres pooling their expertise to create new solutions.

Since the Quebec government launched the Quebec Aerospace Strategy Horizon 2026 last February, CRIAQ has set up 17 research partnerships involving a total of 24 companies and 12 research centres for a total value of $38 million. Of this total investment, $15 million comes directly from public funds announced by the Quebec Government, MEIE in April 2022. In addition to these public funds, there are budgetary envelopes from Mitacs and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

One of the major strengths of CRIAQ's R&D investment model is the leverage effect that public funds generate by necessarily adding private sector investments. In the creation of these collaborative research partnerships, the companies that are part of them must invest, which brings the total amount of investment to two, and sometimes, even three times that amount.

"To meet the major challenges facing the entire global aerospace ecosystem and accelerate the transition to a new resilient and sustainable air mobility, we must be bold and invest in research and development. It is crucial that Quebec consolidate its leadership position by accelerating the evolution of the entire sector through new technologies geared towards decarbonization, customer-centric air mobility of the future and its renewal in the digital age," says Alain Aubertin, President and CEO of CRIAQ.

In a global context where the aerospace industry is facing, more than ever, the challenges of political, economic, technological, societal, and environmental changes; CRIAQ is firmly committed to the increase of the mobilization of the research and innovation community, industrial and governmental partners, and other collaborators of the ecosystem, to stimulate diversity, creativity, talent development and the emergence of entrepreneurs and innovators to support the evolution of the sector.

"Every day at CRIAQ, our role is to bring ideas together, to stimulate them, and sometimes even to confront them with the aim of creating innovation. For the past 20 years, with the financial support of the Quebec government, we have been linking the specialized scientific researchers of our universities with the industrial sector to further develop science and technological solutions to strengthen the leadership of the Quebec aerospace industry," adds Mr. Aubertin.

See the annex for a full list of the 17 new projects and partners teams. Further details are available on request.

64 new project ideas will also be presented by aerospace companies at the RDV Forum 2023 on February 14 and 15, 2023, at the largest meeting of its kind in Canada, bringing together aerospace technology experts. These experts will present their projects with the aim of creating partnerships that will be supported by CRIAQ in setting up these projects and their financing. All the details on this high place of discussions on aerospace technologies and solutions of the future can be found here: https://rdvforum2023.criaq.aero/en.

ABOUT CRIAQ

The Consortium for Research and Innovation in Aerospace in Quebec (CRIAQ) is a unique model of collaborative aerospace research conducted by companies of all sizes involving universities and research centres. Its mission is to increase the competitiveness of the aerospace industry by stimulating business innovation through collaborative R&D. Its role is to bring together ecosystems and develop a new generation of innovators to strengthen Quebec's technological leadership in cutting-edge aerospace applications: digital aviation, future air mobility and sustainable aerospace.

More than 220 projects have been completed and are underway, with a value of more than $300 million, involving more than 1,900 scientific researchers and academic members and 2,200 students over the last 20 years of CRIAQ's existence.

Annex: R&D Projects in aerospace

Projects announced on January 25, 2023

Acronym of the project Private partners and Research centers Project title

AROBAS MDA

Polytechnique Montreal Broadband Reflect array Antenna for Satellite Applications

AVITAGS RW Aerogroup

Presagis

Concordia University Air Tanker Visual Intelligent Tracking Airborne Guidance System

Comp-TGV Hutchison Aerospace

Solvay

ETS _ Ecole Technologie Superieure

CTA - Centre technologique en Aerospatiale High-rate composite manufacturing under press

ICARUS MDA

Polytechnique Montreal Intelligent Load Balancing for Satellite Networks

SIMSCAN CGI

Presagis

Polytechnique Montreal Simulation of Safe Continuous Autonomous Navigation

SODA VOZWIN

ENSCO (É.-U.)

Université McGill Searching Operations for GPS-Denied Areas

Projects announced on September 11, 2022

AHEAD Bell Textron

Calogy Solutions

University of Quebec in Trois-Rivieres Electric hydrogen architecture for the aviation of tomorrow

SALAD Laflamme Aero

CMC Electronics

CS Canada

NGC Aerospace Autonomous system for aerial deliveries by drones

AMAF Thales Digital Solutions

Presagis

Laval University Autonomy structure of new air mobility of the future

CAVICA Cert Center Canada

Chrono Aviation

Marinvent Corporation

CTA - Centre Technologique en Aerospatiale Icing expertise, research, testing and certification

Projects announced on September 11, 2022

Acronym of the project Private partners and Research centers Project title

TextO Hutchinson Aerospace

Groupe CTT - Centre Collégial de transfert de technologie du Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe Development of a controlled opening textile to promote the integration of functions in aeronautical composites

DIGITWIN Cert Center Canada

CAE

NRCC - National Research Council Canada Development of digital twins for two flight regimes

BioFlies Hutchinson Aerospace

CTA - Centre Technologique en Aerospatiale Infusion of aircraft interior parts in bio-based composites

ACTec Pratt & Whitney

Concordia University

Polytechnique Montreal Development of advanced compressor technologies

DEEPS Tyto Robotics

Mejzlik (Czech Republic)

University of Quebec in Outaouais Research and development of an electric propulsion system, including a reliable propeller, thrust mount and an AI model to analyse performance data, for heavy cargo drones or small UAMs.

OCTA Maya HTT

Satellogic (Argentina)

Rolls-Royce Plc (UK)

McGill University Development of a thermal correlation tool for aerospace

SEASAT Maya HTT

Airbus France

CTA - Centre Technologique en Aerospatiale

IRT Saint-Exupery Canada Preparation and setting up of a partnership to develop a supervision tool for factory assembly environments and satellite integration rooms













