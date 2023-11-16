With 38% ownership, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Las Vegas Sands implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 54% ownership

32% of Las Vegas Sands is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 38% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Las Vegas Sands.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Las Vegas Sands?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Las Vegas Sands does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Las Vegas Sands' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Las Vegas Sands is not owned by hedge funds. Miriam Adelson is currently the company's largest shareholder with 32% of shares outstanding. Sheldon G Adelson Family Trust is the second largest shareholder owning 18% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 4.3% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Las Vegas Sands

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just US$38b, and insiders have US$12b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Las Vegas Sands. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the Las Vegas Sands stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Las Vegas Sands better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Las Vegas Sands you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

