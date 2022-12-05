With 38 Years of Experience in the Wine Industry, Capitol Cellars Is Now Available Nationwide

GRANITE BAY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus Graziano, Proprietor of Capitol Cellars of Granite Bay, CA, is proud to announce the expansion of his business into the e-commerce space. Capitol Cellars is now making their vast selection of boutique and rare wines available for shipping across the nation.

Marcus Graziano comes from a family with a long history in wine that spans from the vineyards of Northern Italy — where his grandparents are from — to his parents' vineyards nestled in Northern California. Grounded in this rich history, Capitol Cellars has 38 years of experience. Marcus developed unique relationships with the premier growers and winemakers to get the best wines from California and includes many that are nearly impossible to find anywhere else.

High-end wines have always been a staple of a fine dining experience and many private wine collections, and the demand for these wines has steadily increased in recent years. On top of that, when it comes to collecting fine and rare wines, provenance is key. That's what makes Capitol Cellars so unique — they work with some of the best growers and winemakers in California to get their hands on some of the best wines.

While Capitol Cellars is proud to expand into the world of e-commerce, they have always been dedicated to providing their customers with high-quality, small-production wines that represent the best of what California has to offer. Using their connections with producers in Napa Valley, Sonoma, and beyond, Capitol Cellars has amassed an impressive and vast collection of fine and rare wines.

In order to find and curate new, rare, and boutique wines, Capitol Cellars' team of wine experts taste dozens of wines every week, in addition to maintaining those strong relationships with local wineries and vineyards.

The new e-commerce shop will offer the same level of quality and customer service that thousands of customers have had the luxury of relying on for years. From offering recommendations and helping you source all of your wine needs, the team at Capitol Cellars is here to help expand that reach around the country.

To learn more about the fine and rare wines available at Capitol Cellars -- along with the selection of e-commerce wines now available nationwide -- please visit https://capitolcellars.com

About Capitol Cellars

Located in Granite Bay, CA, Capitol Cellars is a purveyor of fine and rare wines. They pride themselves on providing exceptional wines at reasonable prices in addition to maintaining only the highest standards of customer service. With over 38 years in the wine industry, Capital Cellars has developed close relations and contacts with wineries and vineyards in Napa Valley, Sonoma, and the surrounding areas. These relationships allow Capitol Cellars access to exciting new projects and highly sought-after labels from the area's renowned winemakers. Through its history, Capitol Cellars remained committed to establishing relationships with their customers and understanding the unique palate of every individual. Now, Capitol Cellars has expanded their reach into the e-commerce market, making fine and rare wines available to sommeliers and private collectors nationwide.

