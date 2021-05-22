U.S. markets closed

$ 380.05 Mn growth expected in Global Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market during 2021-2025 | Increasing Vehicle Demand in APAC to be major driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Set to grow by USD 380.05 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive fuel level sensor market to register a CAGR of almost 3%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Bourns Inc., Continental AG, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Increasing vehicle demand in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive fuel level sensor market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BorgWarner Inc., Bourns Inc., Continental AG, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, and TE Connectivity Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market size

  • Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market trends

  • Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market industry analysis

The growing integration of sensors with smartphones is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the effect on working capital due to low profitability may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive fuel level sensor market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive fuel level sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive fuel level sensor market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive fuel level sensor market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Capacitive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Resistive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Bourns Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • elobau GmbH & Co. KG

  • Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd

  • Minda Corp. Ltd.

  • Pricol Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Rochester Gauges LLC

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

