At 39.50% CAGR, Global Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 21803.03 Million by 2028: Industry Trends & Forecast Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·10 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report " Machine learning as a service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Software Tool and Services (Software Tools, Data Storage and Archiving, Cloud and Web-based Application Programming Interface (APIs), Others (Model Validator, Decision Report/Predictor/Training, and Report Storage), by Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), by Enterprise Applications (Marketing and Advertising, Risk Analytics and Fraud Detection, Predictive Maintenance (Pattern recognition & generation, anomaly detection), Augmented Reality (Pattern recognition & generation, object recognition, automated simulation, prediction/recommendation), by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Machine learning as a service Market is expected to grow from USD 2,958.50 Million in 2021 to USD 21803.03 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 39.50% during the forecast period.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/machine-learning-as-a-service-market-market-1350/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 145+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Machine learning is an artificial intelligence programming application. A major consideration helping the development of the Machine learning as a service Market is the acceptance of cloud-based advancements and innovative advancements into the digital scene. The Machine learning as a service Market is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years, as can be extrapolated from rapid mechanical advancements and a more fundamental need to understand customer behavior. Machine learning as a service is a set of management that delivers machine learning to devices as part of a cloud computing service. Service machine learning vendors offer different tools such as APIs, natural language processing, data visualization, deep learning, and prescient analytics. This is another factor expected to augment growth of the target market. Additionally, in terms of machine learning, the expansion sought to understand customer behavior is driving the global Machine learning as a service Market during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Machine learning as a service market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 39.50% during the forecast period.

  • The Machine learning as a service market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 2,958.50 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21803.03 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Machine learning as a service market.

List of Prominent Players in the Machine learning as a service Market:

  • Microsoft (Washington, US)

  • Amazon Web Services (Washington, US)

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprises (California, US)

  • Google, Inc. (California, US)

  • Big ML Inc. (Oregon, US)

  • FICO (California, US)

  • IBM Corporation (New York, US)

  • AT&T (Dallas, US)

  • Fuzzy.ai (Montreal, Canada)

  • Yottamine Analytics (Washington, US)

  • Ersatz Labs (California, US)

  • Sift-Science (California, US)

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The COVID-19 pandemic has facilitated the interest for machine learning as the world practices social distancing technologies. Incorporation of Machine learning as a service Market should be possible through both software and services relying upon the level and nature of integration. Utilization of warm cameras and group identification frameworks has become typical across air terminals, train stations, and different spots of public visit. This has brought Machine learning as a service Markets under the spotlight of consideration, which in turn is expected to augment the target market. Additionally, the utilization of AI for recognizing the presence of individuals across confined zones in clinics and COVID care focuses have a positive impact on the global machine learning as an service market. The calculations utilized for AI and investigation have improved by a decent pursue lately which creates a dynamic opportunity for the players/suppliers operating in the Machine learning as a service Market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/machine-learning-as-a-service-market-market-1350/0

Benefits of Purchasing Machine learning as a service Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Challenges:

Lack of skilled labor to install Machine learning as a service Market is a key factor that may hamper growth of the global Machine learning as a service Market to a certain extent. Additionally, businesses need professional services to customize specific functions to implement on their MLaaS platforms. Stringent compliance issues is another factor expected to restrain the target market.

Regional Trends:

In 2021, North America is relied upon to contribute the biggest share of the overall industry and will keep on developing at a significant rate. North America has been the most forward towards embracing machine learning services. Besides, this area has been incredibly responsive towards taking on the most recent innovative headways like combination advances with cloud, Big Data inside machine learning services. North America is principal in sending machine learning services into numerous applications and areas.

Furthermore, rapid advancements and innovations are taking place in enabling technologies and various solution providers have done a lot of work in these particular areas. For example, Affectiva recently launched its emotion analytics technology, which has the largest data repository of over 2 million facial videos, enabling its customers to achieve high precision with unparalleled insights. In addition, other small and domestic players such as Emotient, Cognitec System, Saffron, Gesturetek, and Palantir have made significant progress in face recognition, gesture recognition, cognitive computing, and neuron analysis which in turn is expected to drive growth of the target market in the next coming years.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/machine-learning-as-a-service-market-market-1350

Recent Developments

In April 2021, Microsoft Company expressed an open dataset for transportation, general prosperity, and genome sequencing, business and economy, populace and security, extra help and normal datasets, correlative and predominant datasets, and supplemental and famous arrangements of information to upgrade the accuracy of AI models using a freely accessible dataset.

The report on the Machine learning as a service Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Machine learning as a service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Software Tool and Services (Software Tools, Data Storage and Archiving, Cloud and Web-based Application Programming Interface (APIs), Others (Model Validator, Decision Report/Predictor/Training, and Report Storage), by Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), by Enterprise Applications (Marketing and Advertising, Risk Analytics and Fraud Detection, Predictive Maintenance (Pattern recognition & generation, anomaly detection), Augmented Reality (Pattern recognition & generation, object recognition, automated simulation, prediction/recommendation), by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/machine-learning-as-a-service-market-market-538680

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Machine learning as a service Market?

  • How will the Machine learning as a service Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Machine learning as a service Market?

  • What is the Machine learning as a service market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Machine learning as a service Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Machine learning as a service Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2,958.50 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 21803.03 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 39.50% From 2022 – 2028

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

• Software Tool and Services

° Software Tools
° Data Storage and Archiving
° Cloud and Web-based Application Programming Interface (APIs)
° Others (Model Validator, Decision Report/Predictor/Training, and Report Storage)

• Service

° Professional Services
° Managed Services

• Enterprise Applications

° Marketing and Advertising
° Risk Analytics and Fraud Detection
° Predictive Maintenance (Pattern recognition & generation, anomaly detection)
° Augmented Reality (Pattern recognition & generation, object recognition, automated simulation, prediction/recommendation)
° Network Analytics and Automated Traffic Management (SDN and NFV/ automated traffic generation/ etc.)
° Others (data classification, recommendation engines, social media and customer analytics, sales lifecycle management)

• Organization Size

° SMEs
° Large Enterprises

Region & Counties Covered

• North America

° U.S.
° Canada
° Mexico

• Europe

° U.K
° France
° Germany
° Italy
° Spain
° Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

° China
° Japan
° India
° South Korea
° South East Asia
° Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

° Brazil
° Argentina
° Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

° GCC Countries
° South Africa
° Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

• Microsoft (Washington, US)
• Amazon Web Services (Washington, US)
• Hewlett Packard Enterprises (California, US)
• Google, Inc.(California, US)
• BigML Inc. (Oregon, US)
• FICO(California, US)
• IBM Corporation (New York, US)
• AT&T (Dallas, US)
• Fuzzy.ai (Montreal, Canada)
• Yottamine Analytics (Washington, US)
• Ersatz Labs (California, US)
• Sift-Science (California, US)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/machine-learning-as-a-service-market-market-1350/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


