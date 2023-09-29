39% Of This Apple Insider's Holdings Were Sold

Looking at Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Apple Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Director of Corporate Accounting, Chris Kondo, for US$3.0m worth of shares, at about US$149 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$171, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 39% of Chris Kondo's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Chris Kondo.

Chris Kondo sold a total of 24.29k shares over the year at an average price of US$153. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Apple Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Apple insiders own 0.06% of the company, currently worth about US$1.7b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Apple Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Apple shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Apple, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Apple.

