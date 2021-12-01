31 magical gifts for Disney lovers this holiday season

These are the best Disney gifts to buy in 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Disney is a company that lies close to the hearts of many. From its enchanting stories and lovable characters to its magical parks, the House of Mouse has a way of making you feel like a kid again in the best way possible. If only you could somehow capture that same magic in the form of a gift to show your favorite Disney lover how much you care! But wait—now you can.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

After countless hours of scouring the web to find the best gifts for Disney lovers on the market, we're confident we've compiled an all-encompassing list that's sure to spark joy in the heart of anyone who feels a special connection with Mickey and friends. Keep reading to shop our top picks.

1. For the trendsetter: The Child Plush Toy

Gifts for Disney lovers: Mattel The Child plush toy

A No. 1 best-seller on Amazon, this Mattel Star Wars "The Child" plush doll will not only make your giftee melt, but it's also poised to be one of the hottest toys of the season. Standing at 11 inches tall, this adorable, soft figure comes with a base so your recipient can easily carry him—just like his guardian from the show. It also has a 4.9-star rating from more than 22,000 reviewers.

Get the Mattel Star Wars The Child Plush Toy at Amazon for $13.99

2. For the traditionalist: A classic pair of mouse ears

These classic Minnie Mouse ears are the perfect gift for Disney fans.

Nothing screams "Disney" more than a set of mouse ears, so why not go with the tried-and-true by offering up this pretty sequined pair? Lined with a soft, non-slip velour that will keep it firmly in place and dotted with gemstones galore, this statement-making headpiece is one they'll undoubtedly adore.

Get the Disney Minnie Mouse Holiday Ear Headband with Bow – Cranberry Red at Disney Store for $29.99

Story continues

3. For the fashionista: Disney x Coach Rogue 25 bag

Best gifts for Disney lovers: Coach x Disney Rogue 25 bag

Coach made the hearts of fashion lovers the world over skip a beat back in 2016 when it introduced its inaugural Disney x Coach collection. Thankfully, it wasn't a one-hit-wonder: You can still grab these chic styles, including this pink Rogue bag, for your favorite Disney mega fan. Featuring an adorable vintage Mickey and Minnie graphic etched into its glove-tanned leather, this bag has plenty of practical features that will make it highly functional, from its combination of handles and lightweight, detachable straps to the feet on its base. Its high ratings from Coach shoppers give us every confidence that it will be a hit.

Get the Disney x Coach Rogue 25 bag at Coach for $650

4. For the couch dweller: A subscription to Disney+

If your giftee can’t binge-watch their favorite shows and movies fast enough, there’s only one present for them: Disney+. The company’s streaming service, which launched back in November 2019, is not only chock-full of all the on-demand Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel films you can handle, it boasts thousands of TV shows, including originals like the much-lauded The Mandalorian. While it’s not all-encompassing, it’s the most likely place to find Disney titles, meaning it’s sure to please even the most hardcore of Disney enthusiasts.

Get Disney+ for $7.99 per month

5. For the dog owner: Disney Goofy Bungee Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

Gifts for Disney lovers: Goofy Bungee Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

Dog toys are excellent holiday gifts, whether you're treating your own dog to a stocking full of treats and toys or buying gifts for a first-time pet owner. This bungee plush from Chewy is great for playtime, snuggling and everything in between and features classic Disney character Goofy (who also happens to be a dog).

Get the Disney Goofy Bungee Plush Squeaky Dog Toy from Chewy for $7.98

6. For the one who loves 'Star Wars': LEGO Star Wars: Mos Eisley Cantina

Gifts for Disney lovers: LEGO Star Wars: Mos Eisley Cantina

Be an absolute hero this holiday season and give the gift of nostalgia (or play). This LEGO Star Wars building kit will delight any Star Wars fan in your life, and features over 3,000 pieces as well as LEGO minifigures of classic Star Wars characters like Chewbacca, R2-D2 and more.

Get the LEGO Star Wars: Mos Eisley Cantina at LEGO for $349.99

7. For the one who’s always on-the-go: This too-cute keychain

Gifts for Disney lovers: Kate Spade New York x Minnie Mouse keychain

They’ll be reminded of their penchant for Disney—and you—each and every time they grab their keys or bag thanks to this Kate Spade New York x Minnie Mouse ear keychain. The site's shoppers rave over this stylish find, noting that it holds up well over time and looks stupendous as a purse charm, too.

Get the Kate Spade New York x Minnie Mouse Keychain at Amazon for $51.99

8. For the whole family: Ravensburger Disney Villainous board game

Gifts for Disney lovers: Ravensburger Disney Villainous board game

There’s fun for the whole family to be had in the form of this award-winning board game, in which players will compete as one of six famed Disney antagonists, including Captain Hook, Jafar, Ursula, the Queen of Hearts, Prince John, and, of course, the evil Maleficent.

Get the Ravensburger Disney Villainous Board Game at Target for $33.99

9. For the music lover: Disney Goes Classic Vinyl

Gifts for Disney lovers: Disney Goes Classical Vinyl

As any true Disney fan knows, singing along with the film’s classic tunes is a big part of the fun. Allow them to experience their favorites in a whole new way with this classical take on some of the company’s biggest hits, including Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go,” Pocahontas’ “Colors of the Wind,” The Jungle Book’s “The Bare Necessities,” and, my personal favorite, The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World,” as recorded by one of England’s most prestigious orchestras: the Royal Philharmonic. The group performs 15 of Disney's most beloved songs on this aptly-named Disney Goes Classic vinyl record.

Get the Disney Goes Classic Vinyl by Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Barnes and Noble for $26.99

10. For the one who loves polka dots: The Minnie Mouse Robe

Gifts for Disney lovers: The Minnie Mouse Robe

Those for whom naps are a daily necessity will adore this plush bathrobe, which has a merry polka dot pattern and a Minnie Mouse appliqué at the breast. Front pockets, a removable belt and a plush collar lend themselves to its comfort. While it can be worn by both men and women, it’s recommended by customers that those with smaller frames size down.

Get the Minnie Mouse Robe at Amazon for $36.95

11. For the busybody: This buildable Lego Child

Gifts for Disney lovers: Lego 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' The Child building kit

This Lego Star Wars set, which is comprised of more than 1,000 teeny-tiny pieces, will keep idle hands plenty busy for hours on end. Upon completion, your giftee’s newly-formed baby Grogu will have a posable head, movable ears and an adjustable smile, so that they can recreate all of his charming expressions. It even comes with a pint-sized gear shift for him to hold! Better yet, buyers say it’s not terribly challenging, making it a great gift for all ages.

Get the Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Building Kit at Amazon for $63.99

12. For the makeup magician: Hocus Pocus Gather Round Sisters Palette

Gifts for Disney Lovers: Colourpop Hocus Pocus Palette

If your giftee is a fan of trying out new makeup looks and an aspiring Sanderson sister (and really, aren't we all?), this makeup palette from Colourpop. We've talked about our love of Colourpop before, and this palette comes in fun, autumnal shades with names like Thackery Binx, Full Moon, Dead Man's Toe and many more.

Get the Colourpop Hocus Pocus Gather Round Sisters Palette from Ulta for $22

13: For the foodie: This Disney Parks-inspired cookbook

Gifts for Disney lovers: 'The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook'

As anyone who’s ever visited one of Disney’s famous theme parks knows, the culinary offerings are an experience in and of themselves. From the themed restaurants that will make you feel like you stepped onto the set of your favorite faraway land to the world-famous concessions, magic can be found in every bite. Help the foodie in your life satisfy their cravings for the park’s famous Dole Whip, Mickey pretzels and more with the Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook. Filled with 100 recipes as inspired by the House of Mouse, this book by California native Ashley Craft will enable anyone to whip up a little fairytale of their own in the kitchen.

Get the Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook: From Delicious Dole Whip to Tasty Mickey Pretzels by Ashley Craft at Barnes and Noble for $19.99

14. For the tea drinker: The Alice in Wonderland Tea Set

Gifts for Disney lovers: Alice in Wonderland tea set

With this whimsical blue porcelain set on hand, your giftee will never want to be late to tea time again. Featuring kiln-fired decals of the classic characters found in Lewis Carroll’s 1865 masterpiece, from the caterpillar and the Mad Hatter to Alice herself, this delicate collection is a must-have for any Alice in Wonderland aficionado. Choose from a two, four or six cup collection, all of which include a teapot, cups with saucers, a creamer holder, and yes, a sugar bowl fit for a dormouse.

Get the Alice in Wonderland-Inspired Tea Set at Etsy from $195

15. For the one with wanderlust: The Up-inspired Handmade Scrapbook

Gifts for Disney lovers: Adventure book

For a more heartfelt twist on the Disney craze, check out this handmade DIY scrapbook fashioned after the one Ellie kept in the Disney/Pixar tearjerker, Up. A welcome reminder that adventure is out there, it’s filled with 80 pages that have space for more than 160 4-inch by 6-inch photographs. More than 1,000 shoppers are raving about this sweet find on Amazon, remarking on its well-made, thick paper and included stickers, pens, scissors and stencils. Wrote one happy camper, “The quality of this book is incredible and everything about it is beautiful."

Get the Up-Inspired Our Adventure Handmade Scrapbook at Amazon for $17.99

16. For your most dehydrated giftee: Simple Modern Disney Water Bottles

Gifts for Disney lovers: Simple Modern Water Bottle

We all know someone who could stand to stay better hydrated. These tumblers feature designs ranging from Jack Skellington to hidden Mickey patterns—you can be as subtle or unsubtle a fan as your heart desires. Each tumbler is 24 ounces and comes with a flip lid and a straw lid, as well as a removable straw.

Get the Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle Tumbler from Amazon for $26.99

17. For the business person: Mickey and Friends Tie

This tie marries business with pleasure.

Who said you can’t mix business with pleasure? This subtle-yet-adorable Mickey and Friends tie, which features a muted gray hue and officially licensed pattern featuring Mickey, Donald and Pluto, will allow your gift recipient the freedom to do just that. Crafted from 100% silk, it’s also great quality—no wonder it's got a perfect 5-star rating!

Get the Cufflinks Inc. Mickey and Friends Tie at Amazon for $58

18. For the beach lover: DefineMe Fragrance Ariel Perfume

Gifts for Disney lovers: Ariel Disney Princess DefineMe parfum

Help the Disney princess in your life tap into their beachy side with this unique scent from DefineMe Fragrance. This blend of citrusy neroli and bergamot, fragrant jasmine and lilac, tonka bean, driftwood and coconut is mean to “evoke Ariel’s sense of wanderlust.” According to Ulta shoppers, it's also perfection in a bottle, striking the ideal balance between being floral and beachy without being too overpowering. It’s also a feel-good gift: For every bottle of this cruelty-free fragrance sold, the company has pledged to donate $1 to help empower other proverbial Disney princesses the world over with educational scholarships for those in low-income countries.

Get the DefineMe Fragrance Ariel Disney Princess Perfume at Ulta for $88

19. For the home chef: The Disney Castle Personalized Cutting Board

Gifts for Disney lovers:

If someone in your life is a great cook when they're not making trips to Disneyland, this personalized cutting board featuring the classic Disney castle and an engraving of your choice might be just the thing for their kitchen. Many reviewers noted that they bought this board for their loved ones to celebrate important dates like anniversaries. You can get the board in either maple, mahogany or walnut.

Get the Disney Castle Personalized Cutting Board at Etsy for $35

20. For the hopeless romantic: An enchanted rose

Gifts for Disney lover: Enchanted rose

The best kind of flower to receive as a gift is the kind that doesn't wilt, and this beautiful creation, which features hand-painted latex petals and an adjustable stem, is one keepsake your recipient will be able to cherish long after the holiday has ended. Standing at 13-inches tall (approximately the same height as the enchanted rose seen in The Beauty and the Beast), its included lights are powered by an included USB cord with an on/off switch. The glass display dome is also included with purchase.

Get the Life-Size Enchanted Rose at Amazon for $105

21. For the film buff: This movie club subscription

Gifts for Disney lovers: Disney Movie Club

Disney+ is great, but as we mentioned above, it’s not all-encompassing. If you know someone who wants to own all their favorite Disney movies, a Disney Movie Club membership just might be the way to go: They’ll get four of their top titles right out of the gate for just $1. There is a catch, however: After receiving these titles, they won’t be able to cancel the membership until five titles are purchased at the full price of $19.95 over a two-year period. That’s a total of roughly $101 but if your giftee collects the films, you’d likely wind up spending that amount—or more—over time on them, anyway.

Get the Disney Movie Club starting with 4 movies for $1

22. For the one who's still talking about Loki: The Loki Helmet Horns

Gifts for Disney lovers: Loki Helmet Horns

If someone in your life can't stop discussing theories about the end of Loki (no spoilers) or wants to start getting into cosplaying the lanky trickster, these horns may make a perfect gift. Reviewers loved how lightweight these Loki horns were and several people recommended them for their overall comfort.

Get the Loki Helmet from Amazon for $29.99

23. For the sentimentalist: This personalized necklace

Gifts for Disney lovers: Personalized Disney-inspired necklace

If you're keen to give something from the heart, a custom gift is the way to go. This personalized Disney-inspired necklace, which is instantly reminiscent of the company’s logo, can be tailored to order with your recipient’s name, chain length (14-inch, 16-inch, 18-inch or 20-inch), chain type (box or rolo) and material (sterling-silver, gold-plated, rose gold-plated or yellow gold). Etsy customers are loving this pick, giving it a perfect 5-star review for its beautiful design.

Get the Personalized Disney-Inspired Necklace at Etsy from $45.52

24. For the thinker: This 4-pack of highly detailed puzzles

Gifts for Disney Lovers: Thomas Kinkade 4-in-1 puzzle set

With colder temps on the way, your giftee is bound to be looking for some fun new indoor activities, and puzzles are an easy way to provide a reprieve. Four different Disney-themed designs by artist Thomas Kinkade (Lion King, Peter Pan, The Princess and the Frog and The Jungle Book, 500 pieces each) are rolled into one super puzzle here, which measures 18-inches by 14-inches when completed. According to shoppers, it’s a time-consuming project but one that’s well-worth the effort. “I'd like to say you will not regret after you just finish one puzzle out of four (it took me almost nine hours to finish one), as these pictures … are amazing and [the] puzzles themselves are high-resolution!” explained one fan.

Get the Ceaco Thomas Kinkade The Disney Dreams Collection 4-in-1 Puzzle Set at Amazon for $17.68

25. For the one you want to keep safe: Disney Cloth Mickey Mouse face masks

Gifts for Disney lovers: Disney cloth face masks, 4-pack

Whether you're shopping for an adult with a penchant for the whimsical or a child who's difficult to get into a mask, these cloth Disney face coverings, which come four to a pack, should be enough to do the trick. Available in tons of different Disnified patterns that pay homage to different House of Mouse films, there's certain to be one that catches your giftee's fancy. They've certainly got the official seal of approval from Editor-in-Chief David Kender's son, Charlie, who told us, "I like that they are so comfy for my mouth. I like the look of them, too."

Get the Disney Cloth Mickey Mouse Face Masks, 4-pack at shopDisney for $19.99

26. For the newlyweds: This custom wedding portrait

Gifts for Disney lovers: Custom Disney-inspired wedding portrait

If COVID-19 threw a wrench into a loved one’s wedding plans, you can take heart in knowing you can still make their big day extra special, thanks to this custom Disney-inspired digital wedding print. Everything, from the bride and groom’s skin tones and hair colors to their height discrepancy will be immortalized in this one-of-a-kind portrait of a just-married couple standing before the altar of the Magic Kingdom. It comes in two size options (5-inches by 7-inches of 8-inches by 10-inches) and will be sent electronically as both a PNG and a PDF file to be printed at your leisure. Note that this item takes a little more than a week to arrive.

Get the Custom Disney-Inspired Wedding Portrait at Etsy for $10

27. For the coffee fiend: The Thomas Kincaide Cinderella Mug

Gifts for Disney lovers: Thomas Kinkade color-changing Cinderella mug

Disney is all about making magic happen before your eyes, and this heat-changing coffee mug will do just that for your gift recipient. When cold, this seemingly ordinary black mug will appear just like any other on the shelf. When warmed with hot coffee, however, one side will be transformed into a detailed, enrapturing scene of Cinderella waltzing with Prince Charming as reimagined by artist Thomas Kinkade. The other, meanwhile, will see the fairy godmother spring to life before the palace and Cinderella’s waiting carriage before you can say, “Bippidi, boppodi, oooo!”

Get the Thomas Kincade Disney Cinderella Heat-Reveal Coffee Mug at Wayfair for $19.99

28. For the breakfast fanatic: Disney Olaf Waffle Maker

Gifts for Disney lovers: Olaf waffle maker

The cold won’t bother your favorite Disnerd, anyway—at least not with this adorable Olaf waffle maker on hand. This little beauty, which features glowing reviews from more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers, churns out perfectly delightful five-piece Olaf-shaped waffles that will make breakfast nothing short of enchanting. It’s got nonstick plates for easy cleanup and a snowflake power light to indicate when it’s heated up and ready to cook. What’s more, at just 3.5-pounds, storage is sure to be a breeze.

Get the Disney Olaf Waffle Maker at Amazon for $36.45

29. For the bookworm: This ultra-cool pop-up series

Gifts for Disney lovers: Classic fairytale pop-up book

Book lovers of all ages are sure to appreciate this seriously cool fairytale pop-up series, which sees New York-based artists Robert Sabuda reimagining classic Disney hits, such as Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid, through a new, 3D lens. “This book is great for children of all reading levels,” gushed one Uncommon Goods reviewer.

Get the Classic Fairytale Pop-Up Book at Uncommon Goods for $40

30. For the friend who has everything: This dainty necklace

This sweet trinket is perfect for the jewelry lover.

If you've been wracking your brain trying to figure out just what to get the gal or guy who seems to have it all, your long, arduous search is over, as they're sure to delight in this two-tone Minnie Mouse necklace. With its versatile, mixed-metal design, it's casual enough for everyday wear, making it a soon-to-be closet staple, and it also just so happens to be on sale: Enter coupon code GOSHOP20 at checkout.

Get the Disney Two-Tone Sterling-Silver Minnie Mouse Necklace at Kohl’s for $32 with code GOSHOP20

31. For the sneaker enthusiast: These novelty kicks

Gifts for Disney lovers: adidas Running Ultraboost DNA x Disney sneakers

Adidas is another brand that’s joining the ranks of Disney partners to much-lauded results: These comfortable running sneakers featuring Ultraboost technology are designed for comfort and a snug fit for versatility, with a 3D heel frame to support movement.

Get the adidas Running Ultraboost DNA x Disney Sneakers at Amazon from $148.06

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Gifts for Disney lovers: Shop 'Star Wars' toys, Disney Parks picks and more