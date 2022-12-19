U.S. markets closed

39 OUTSTANDING INNOVATIONS ANNOUNCED AS WINNERS AT THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS 2022

·8 min read

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia is pleased to confer the International Innovation Awards 2022 to 39 remarkable innovations. As one of the pillar of the Innovation Revolution movement spearheaded by Enterprise Asia since 2017, the award recognition program aims to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises which is held annually to recognize outstanding innovations across the globe. This year marks the 6th edition of the awards which took place in Bangkok, Thailand in which the Awards was officiated by the Vice Minister for Commerce for Thailand Dr. Sansern Samalapa.

39 OUTSTANDING INNOVATIONS ANNOUNCED AS WINNERS AT THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS 2022
39 OUTSTANDING INNOVATIONS ANNOUNCED AS WINNERS AT THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS 2022

This year's winning innovations embody the true essence of innovation in accelerating growth and efficiency and promoting inclusiveness, which aligns with the objective of the award recognition program—to provide businesses a global platform to showcase their innovations that unlock doors to a better and sustainable future and encourage organizations to continue investing in innovation.

The awards drew an exceptional mix of submissions across 19 countries such as Brazil, Cambodia, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, and United States. 39 innovations were selected and crowned winners from over 200 applications through undergoing a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across three categories: Product, Service & Solution and Organization & Culture.

"We are facing a global crisis of dwindling resources. The expense of doing business rises with each passing day. This is where innovation comes in: the 'extraordinary forces' that businesses can unleash. Through innovation, we are not just protecting and extending our competitive edge but also future-proofing our businesses in a time of volatility, uncertainty and increasing complexity." Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome address.

Among the notable recipients of the 'InnoCube' under the Product Category include Far Eastern New Century with Recycled Waste-gas Based Polyester Fiber, which is the world's first recycled waste-gas based polyester fabric, and First International Computer, Inc of Taiwan with FIC ADD (Advertisement Display For Automotive) which provides a new styled solution for car signage, and Dubai Police with Identification System :26 Rapidly Mutating Y-STR Single Multiplex Assay, which is a multiplex system DNA kit that contains special reagents for forensic genetic laboratories to differentiate related male individuals.

For the Service & Solution Category, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand was awarded for Solar Orchestra: An EXIM Thailand's Climate Finance For Sustainable Export, which supports solar rooftop investments and carbon credit for small-scale projects to a single registration, and Medidata Solutions International Asia Pacific Pte Ltd of Singapore with its Sensor Cloud, which is a transformational approach to managing medical-grade sensors and devices and their clinical trial data.

Deloitte & Touche LLP of the United States claimed the accolade under the Organization & Culture Category with Deloitte Audit & Assurance: Innovating for Purpose campaign, which implements programs and initiatives to help further foster a culture of innovation in the workplace. The Road Transport Authority of the United Arab Emirates also emerged as a winner under the Organization & Culture Category with its RTA Innovation Culture Framework, which aims to make innovation an everyday practice by experimenting with new approaches to enrich its innovation culture.

Prior to the awards ceremony, the International Innovation Summit 2022 was held during the day. Themed "Building Breakthroughs with People-first Innovation", the Summit is a transformative program featuring industry leaders from around the region and provides a platform to inspire important conversations and shaping the agenda in building human-centric organizational strategies.

Over 300 innovation experts, industry leaders, and policymakers across the globe gathered at the summit to share and exchange the latest insights on adopting people-first cultures to reshape the world of work and drive lifetime employability and sustainable economic growth.

At the Summit's opening, Enterprise Asia Chairman Dr. Fong Chan Onn expressed that "A crucial element is often overshadowed as companies raced to make the next revolutionary breakthrough—People. Putting people first enables companies to develop adaptive capabilities and adopt agile and innovative ways of working in order to evolve and future-proof their organizations. By supporting people to realize their full potential, we are able to reshape organizational culture and structure and optimize for multi-disciplinary teamwork."

The Summit's speakers included Dr. Chinawut Chinaprayoon, Executive Vice President of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa); Jakkris Tangkuampien, Corporate Innovation Coach, Ekipa Consultancy, and former Lead Innovation Practitioner at Pruksa Holding, Roche Thailand & ExxonMobil Thailand; Joseph Hong, Managing Director of Bosch Thailand & Laos PDR; William Malek, Director of the Rendanheyi SEAsia Research Center; Sayan Roy, Managing Director of B. Braun Thailand Ltd; Surachai Chatchalermpun, Country Cyber Security & Privacy Officer of Huawei Thailand; Paul Hutton, Co-Founder of the Ekipa Consultancy; Vivekanand Sistla, Head of R&D - Beauty & Wellbeing SEA at Unilever; Pattarapark Rangsrikitphoti, Head of Data Governance at the Prudential Life Assurance; Touchaphol Threechitdhanachai, Senior Agile Coach of Allianz Technology; Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn, President of the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand); Collin Jin, Deloitte Asia Pacific Audit & Assurance Innovation Leading Partner of Deloitte & Touche LLP; Tsvetelina Müller, Integrated Disease Value Lead Breast Cancer and Hematology at Roche; Paphonwit Chaiwatanodom, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of Agnos Health.

The International Innovation Awards and International Innovation Summit are endorsed by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB); supported by the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors (MACD), Malaysian Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC), Singapore Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC); with PR Newswire as the official news release distribution partner; Bangkok Post, Business World Philippines, Commercial Times Taiwan, Hong Kong Economic Times, Jumpstart Media Hong Kong, Kumparan Indonesia, and SME Magazine as the official media partners.

RECIPIENTS OF THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS 2022

PRODUCT CATEGORY

WINNING INNOVATION

COMPANY

COUNTRY/ REGION

AXDIF - AN INTEGRATION OF PRODUCTIVITY APPS

ELABRAM GROUP

INDONESIA

BEST PROBIOTICS, WONDERFUL LIFE_SYNGEN PATENTED FUNCTIONAL PROBIOTICS SERIES

SYNGEN BIOTECH. CO., LTD.

TAIWAN

BLUE DIRECT DIODE LASER

TURNING POINT LASERS CORPORATION

TAIWAN

DELOITTE OMNIA ESG MODULE: TURNING CHAOS INTO CLARITY

DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP

UNITED STATES

EZECOM MOBILE APPLICATION

EZECOM

CAMBODIA

FESPIXON®

ONENESS BIOTECH CO., LTD.

TAIWAN

FIC ADD (ADVERTISEMENT DISPLAY FOR AUTOMOTIVE)

FIRST INTERNATIONAL COMPUTER, INC

TAIWAN

FINSTRO TRADE: INTEGRATED B2B PAYMENTS MANAGEMENT

FINSTRO

UNITED STATES

GT BRIGHTENING C+ WITH GLUTATHIONE

GTCOSMETICS MANUFACTURING INC.

PHILIPPINES

IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM :26 RAPIDLY MUTATING Y-STR SINGLE MULTIPLEX ASSAY

DUBAI POLICE

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

PET WASTE UPCYCLING TECHNOLOGY

FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY

TAIWAN

RECYCLED WASTE-GAS BASED POLYESTER FIBER

FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY

TAIWAN

TROY CAR EXOS

SHINE-ON BIOMEDICAL CO., LTD.

TAIWAN

 

SERVICE & SOLUTION CATEGORY

WINNING INNOVATION

COMPANY

COUNTRY/ REGION

AI RIDE DEMAND PREDICTION

CLOUD MILE INC., TAIWAN BRANCH

TAIWAN

AVIATION SECURITY RISK ASSESSMENT AND ANALYSIS SYSTEM

DUBAI POLICE

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

BEVERAGE INNOVATION

FREDLEY GROUP OF COMPANIES

PHILIPPINES

BIG CITY SERVICES EASILY ACCESSIBLE BY PHONE

FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO.,LTD.

TAIWAN

COSDENT SMILE DESIGN

COSDENT CO., LTD.

THAILAND

D8AI BOT AS A SERVICE: ENTERPRISE INTELLIGENCE BOT

D8AI INC.

TAIWAN

DELOITTE OMNIA: INNOVATING WITH TRUST AT THE CENTER

DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP

UNITED STATES

ELABRAM HR SOLUTIONS

ELABRAM GROUP

INDONESIA

EMERGENCY DATA PLATFORM (EDP)

NEW TAIPEI CITY GOVERNMENT

TAIWAN

GRAPHJET TECHNOLOGY'S STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY IN PRODUCING GRAPHITE & GRAPHENE FROM PALM OIL WASTE, PALM KERNEL SHELLS

GRAPHJET TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD

MALAYSIA

INDUSTRIAL DIGITALIZATION INCLUSION

DIGIHUA INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

TAIWAN

ING-MA, DENGUE VIRTUAL HUMAN

TAKEDA THAILAND, LTD.

THAILAND

MEDIDATA SENSOR CLOUD

MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD.

SINGAPORE

MIKO DRIP AND URINE MONITORING SYSTEM

MIKOTEK INFORMATION INC.

TAIWAN

POWERED BY AUTOPASS

AUTOPASS INC.

TAIWAN

PROJECT LOVE

EZECOM

CAMBODIA

RCBC DISKARTECH

RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORPORATION

PHILIPPINES

SOLAR ORCHESTRA: AN EXIM THAILAND'S CLIMATE FINANCE FOR SUSTAINABLE EXPORT

EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THAILAND

THAILAND

THE READER REWARDS SYSTEM

ET NEW MEDIA HOLDING CO., LTD.

TAIWAN

YUANTA MR. FUND APP

YUANTA SECURITIES INVESTMENT TRUST CO., LTD.

TAIWAN

 

ORGANIZATION & CULTURE CATEGORY

WINNING INNOVATION

COMPANY

COUNTRY/ REGION

COMMUNITY HEALTH PLATFORM FOR ALL AGES

FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO.,LTD.

TAIWAN

DELOITTE AUDIT & ASSURANCE: INNOVATING FOR PURPOSE

DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP

UNITED STATES

ONE KRUNGTHAI

KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL

THAILAND

RTA INNOVATION CULTURE FRAMEWORK

ROAD TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

WORKING IN DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION CULTURE.

ELABRAM GROUP

INDONESIA

YUNG CHING REALTY GROUP, INTEGRITY IS TOP PRIORITY.

YUNG-CHING REALTY GROUP

TAIWAN

 

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in the pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org.

About the International Innovation Summit

The International Innovation Summit annually provides an unparalleled platform for innovators that is power packed with networking and sharing of insights with an elite community of business leaders. The summit aims to resolve major challenges in innovation structures and at the same tie search for opportunities and new ideas to drive business growth for the future. For more information, visit www.innosummit.org.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

