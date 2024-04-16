With 39% ownership, Citaglobal Berhad (KLSE:CITAGLB) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Citaglobal Berhad (KLSE:CITAGLB), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 39% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Citaglobal Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Citaglobal Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Citaglobal Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Citaglobal Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Citaglobal Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Citaglobal Berhad. Our data shows that Citaglobal Sdn Bhd is the largest shareholder with 33% of shares outstanding. Agong Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is the second largest shareholder owning 9.9% of common stock, and Tengku Shah holds about 7.6% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Citaglobal Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Citaglobal Berhad. Insiders have a RM187m stake in this RM481m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 34%, of the Citaglobal Berhad stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Citaglobal Berhad (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

