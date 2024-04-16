With 39% stake, Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Irish Continental Group's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 39% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Irish Continental Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Irish Continental Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Irish Continental Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Irish Continental Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 6.1% of Irish Continental Group shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's CEO Eamonn Rothwell is the largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 6.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Irish Continental Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Irish Continental Group plc. Insiders own UK£139m worth of shares in the UK£723m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 35% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Irish Continental Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

