With a 39% stake, R. STAHL AG (ETR:RSL2) insiders have a lot riding on the company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of R. STAHL AG (ETR:RSL2), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 39% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of R. STAHL regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of R. STAHL, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About R. STAHL?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in R. STAHL. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of R. STAHL, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in R. STAHL. Our data suggests that Hans-Volker Stahl, who is also the company's Other Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 39%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 14% and 10%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of R. STAHL

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of R. STAHL AG. Insiders have a €57m stake in this €146m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 25% stake in R. STAHL. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

