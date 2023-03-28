U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.00
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,668.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,810.00
    +21.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.70
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.78
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.80
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0819
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2312
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8280
    -0.7270 (-0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,879.90
    -1,069.68 (-3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,514.83
    +37.96 (+0.14%)
     

With 39% stake, Serko Limited (NZSE:SKO) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Key Insights

  • Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Serko's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

  • The top 7 shareholders own 52% of the company

  • Recent sales by insiders

Every investor in Serko Limited (NZSE:SKO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 39% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Serko.

View our latest analysis for Serko

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Serko?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Serko already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Serko's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Serko. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Harbour Asset Management Limited with 11% of shares outstanding. With 9.3% and 9.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Darrin Grafton and Geoffrey Hosking are the second and third largest shareholders. Darrin Grafton, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Serko

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Serko Limited. Insiders own NZ$75m worth of shares in the NZ$274m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 4.6% of Serko. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Serko (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

