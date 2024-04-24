The 39 States With Homebuyers Who Take the Most Financial Risks

Nicole Spector
4 min read
0
Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thanks to the severe inventory shortage plaguing the nation, the housing market still favors sellers and is putting buyers at a financial disadvantage. Not only is purchasing a home wildly expensive, it’s complicated and increasingly competitive.

With so many people looking to buy homes and so few homes on the market, it’s not uncommon to see a flood of offers come in on a single property, sparking  a fierce bidding war. To “win,” some prospective buyers are taking on big financial risks, such as bypassing appraisals and even waiving the home inspection.

To find out which state residents exhibit the riskiest behavior when it comes to buying homes, Repair Pricer surveyed 3,131 American adults across the country and asked them to disclose their risk tolerance in home buying on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 representing the least risk and 5 representing the most risk. Next, Repair Pricer calculated the average risk in every state except Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming, due to not enough responses.

These are the 39 states with the riskiest homebuyers, ranked in order from least to most risky.

Darwin Brandis / iStock.com
Darwin Brandis / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Risk score: 2.17

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Michigan

  • Risk score: 2.19

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Risk score: 2.20

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Risk score: 2.24

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Risk score: 2.33

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Risk score: 2.36

InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto
InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Risk score: 2.37

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Risk score: 2.38

Jill_InspiredByDesign / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jill_InspiredByDesign / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Risk score: 2.38

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Risk score: 2.38

omersukrugoksu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
omersukrugoksu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Risk score: 2.40

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Jersey

  • Risk score: 2.41

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Georgia

  • Risk score: 2.42

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Risk score: 2.42

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

  • Risk score: 2.42

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Risk score: 2.46

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • Risk score: 2.49

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

  • Risk score: 2.50

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images
Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Risk score: 2.50

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

  • Risk score: 2.51

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Risk score: 2.52

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Risk score: 2.54

stellalevi / Getty Images
stellalevi / Getty Images

California

  • Risk score: 2.55

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Risk score: 2.56

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Risk score: 2.57

Elis Cora / iStock.com
Elis Cora / iStock.com

Arizona

  • Risk score: 2.57

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

  • Risk score: 2.58

gustavofrazao / iStock.com
gustavofrazao / iStock.com

Oregon

  • Risk score: 2.58

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Risk score: 2.59

Wirestock / Getty Images
Wirestock / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Risk score: 2.60

LEE SNIDER PHOTO IMAGES / Shutterstock.com
LEE SNIDER PHOTO IMAGES / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Risk score: 2.61

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Risk score: 2.63

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Risk score: 2.63

marekuliasz / iStock.com
marekuliasz / iStock.com

Nebraska

  • Risk score: 2.66

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Risk score: 2.73

clintspencer / iStock.com
clintspencer / iStock.com

Arkansas

  • Risk score: 2.74

miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Risk score: 2.79

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Washington

  • Risk score: 2.82

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Risk score: 2.84

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 39 States With Homebuyers Who Take the Most Financial Risks

