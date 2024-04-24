The 39 States With Homebuyers Who Take the Most Financial Risks
Thanks to the severe inventory shortage plaguing the nation, the housing market still favors sellers and is putting buyers at a financial disadvantage. Not only is purchasing a home wildly expensive, it’s complicated and increasingly competitive.
With so many people looking to buy homes and so few homes on the market, it’s not uncommon to see a flood of offers come in on a single property, sparking a fierce bidding war. To “win,” some prospective buyers are taking on big financial risks, such as bypassing appraisals and even waiving the home inspection.
To find out which state residents exhibit the riskiest behavior when it comes to buying homes, Repair Pricer surveyed 3,131 American adults across the country and asked them to disclose their risk tolerance in home buying on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 representing the least risk and 5 representing the most risk. Next, Repair Pricer calculated the average risk in every state except Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming, due to not enough responses.
These are the 39 states with the riskiest homebuyers, ranked in order from least to most risky.
North Carolina
Risk score: 2.17
Michigan
Risk score: 2.19
West Virginia
Risk score: 2.20
Indiana
Risk score: 2.24
Mississippi
Risk score: 2.33
Maine
Risk score: 2.36
Ohio
Risk score: 2.37
Iowa
Risk score: 2.38
Massachusetts
Risk score: 2.38
Alabama
Risk score: 2.38
South Carolina
Risk score: 2.40
New Jersey
Risk score: 2.41
Georgia
Risk score: 2.42
Kansas
Risk score: 2.42
Florida
Risk score: 2.42
New York
Risk score: 2.46
Illinois
Risk score: 2.49
Missouri
Risk score: 2.50
Kentucky
Risk score: 2.50
Texas
Risk score: 2.51
Virginia
Risk score: 2.52
New Mexico
Risk score: 2.54
California
Risk score: 2.55
Wisconsin
Risk score: 2.56
Pennsylvania
Risk score: 2.57
Arizona
Risk score: 2.57
Oklahoma
Risk score: 2.58
Oregon
Risk score: 2.58
Colorado
Risk score: 2.59
Tennessee
Risk score: 2.60
Connecticut
Risk score: 2.61
Nevada
Risk score: 2.63
Minnesota
Risk score: 2.63
Nebraska
Risk score: 2.66
Louisiana
Risk score: 2.73
Arkansas
Risk score: 2.74
Utah
Risk score: 2.79
Washington
Risk score: 2.82
Maryland
Risk score: 2.84
