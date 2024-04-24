The 39 States With Homebuyers Who Take the Most Financial Risks

Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thanks to the severe inventory shortage plaguing the nation, the housing market still favors sellers and is putting buyers at a financial disadvantage. Not only is purchasing a home wildly expensive, it’s complicated and increasingly competitive.

With so many people looking to buy homes and so few homes on the market, it’s not uncommon to see a flood of offers come in on a single property, sparking a fierce bidding war. To “win,” some prospective buyers are taking on big financial risks, such as bypassing appraisals and even waiving the home inspection.

To find out which state residents exhibit the riskiest behavior when it comes to buying homes, Repair Pricer surveyed 3,131 American adults across the country and asked them to disclose their risk tolerance in home buying on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 representing the least risk and 5 representing the most risk. Next, Repair Pricer calculated the average risk in every state except Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming, due to not enough responses.

These are the 39 states with the riskiest homebuyers, ranked in order from least to most risky.

Darwin Brandis / iStock.com

North Carolina

Risk score: 2.17

©iStock.com

Michigan

Risk score: 2.19

ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

Risk score: 2.20

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Risk score: 2.24

©iStock.com

Mississippi

Risk score: 2.33

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Risk score: 2.36

InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Risk score: 2.37

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Risk score: 2.38

Jill_InspiredByDesign / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Risk score: 2.38

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Risk score: 2.38

omersukrugoksu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Risk score: 2.40

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Jersey

Risk score: 2.41

©iStock.com

Georgia

Risk score: 2.42

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Kansas

Risk score: 2.42

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

Risk score: 2.42

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Risk score: 2.46

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

Risk score: 2.49

Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

Risk score: 2.50

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Kentucky

Risk score: 2.50

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

Risk score: 2.51

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Risk score: 2.52

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Risk score: 2.54

stellalevi / Getty Images

California

Risk score: 2.55

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Risk score: 2.56

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Risk score: 2.57

Elis Cora / iStock.com

Arizona

Risk score: 2.57

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

Risk score: 2.58

gustavofrazao / iStock.com

Oregon

Risk score: 2.58

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Risk score: 2.59

Wirestock / Getty Images

Tennessee

Risk score: 2.60

LEE SNIDER PHOTO IMAGES / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Risk score: 2.61

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

Risk score: 2.63

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Risk score: 2.63

marekuliasz / iStock.com

Nebraska

Risk score: 2.66

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Risk score: 2.73

clintspencer / iStock.com

Arkansas

Risk score: 2.74

miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Risk score: 2.79

benedek / Getty Images

Washington

Risk score: 2.82

Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

Risk score: 2.84

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 39 States With Homebuyers Who Take the Most Financial Risks