3AI Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

·1 min read

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI startup 3AI today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, an accelerator program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

3AI is responsible for ALBA™, the world's most comprehensive self-learning artificial intelligence prediction and insight tool, covering over 20,000 global stocks. ALBA™ reveals unique factor insights on every company, described by 3AI as a stock's unique "DNA."

NVIDIA Inception benefits will enable 3AI to unlock the power of new proprietary algorithms that were computationally infeasible. The program also offers 3AI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Jacob Ayres-Thomson, CEO of 3AI and award-winning machine learning pioneer, said, "We were delighted to join NVIDIA's world-leading AI ecosystem as we continue to revolutionize the role of investor technology."

The firm's CTO Simon Judd Ph.D. added, "The computational scale-up we are receiving is allowing us to operate intelligent systems exceeding that of global tech trading teams I have managed at banks - enabling us to now ask and answer questions of ALBA™ that were hitherto impossible."

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with deep learning experts.

About 3AI

3AI's mission is to empower investors with big data prediction and insights in seconds.

3AI was formed in 2018 by former members of Just Group PLC's national award-winning data science team.

3AI
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3ai-joins-nvidia-inception-program-301361377.html

SOURCE 3AI

