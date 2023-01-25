U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

3D and 4D technology market size to increase by USD 371.19 billion: North America will account for 47% of market growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D and 4D Technology Market by Solution, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.64% and register an incremental growth of USD 371.19 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D and 4D Technology Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The 3D and 4D technology market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • 3D Systems Corp.: The company offers 3D and 4D technology products such as 3D printers.

  • American Paper Optics LLC: The company offers 3D and 4D technology products such as 3D Fireworks glasses.

  • Autodesk Inc: The company offers 3D and 4D technology products such as 3ds Max.

  • Barco NV: The company offers 3D and 4D technology products such as 3D walls, canvas, caves.

  • Desktop Metal Inc.: The company offers 3D and 4D technology products through its subsidiary ExOne Company.

  • Dolby Laboratories Inc.

  • FARO Technologies Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hexagon AB

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global 3D and 4D technology market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. An increase in government investments and the growing demand for 3D printers in the consumer electronics, education, and defense sectors are driving the growth of the market in the region. The expansion of facilities and the extensive use of 3D printing technology for different components and parts will also propel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the use of 3D and 4D in security and surveillance systems, the increasing adoption of 3D displays in advertisement, and the growing prevalence of 3D printing technology. However, the high cost associated with 3D displays is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

  • Based on the solution, the market is segmented into 3D and 4D output device and 3D and 4D input device. The 3D and 4D output device segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • Based on end-user, the market is segmented into entertainment, consumer electronics, and others.

Related Reports:

The 3D imaging market size is expected to increase by USD 29.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%. The increasing product launches is notably driving the 3D imaging market growth, although factors such as high initial costs of 3D imaging equipment may impede the market growth.

The 3D sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 10.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.19%. The use of 3D sensors in security and surveillance systems is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as accuracy and calibration issues during sensor fusion may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this 3D and 4D technology market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D and 4D technology market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the 3D and 4D technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d and 4d technology market vendors

3D And 4D Technology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.64%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 371.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

18.64

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

3D Systems Corp., American Paper Optics LLC, Barco NV, Desktop Metal Inc., Dolby Laboratories Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Nikon Corp., Optomec Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renishaw Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Group Corp., Stratasys Ltd., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., and Autodesk Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global 3D and 4D technology market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End- user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Solution

  • 6.3 3D and 4D output device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 3D and 4D input device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Solution

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3D Systems Corp.

  • 12.4 American Paper Optics LLC

  • 12.5 Autodesk Inc.

  • 12.6 Barco NV

  • 12.7 Desktop Metal Inc.

  • 12.8 Dolby Laboratories Inc.

  • 12.9 FARO Technologies Inc.

  • 12.10 Hexagon AB

  • 12.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.12 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.16 Stratasys Ltd.

  • 12.17 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-and-4d-technology-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-371-19-billion-north-america-will-account-for-47-of-market-growth---technavio-301729151.html

SOURCE Technavio

