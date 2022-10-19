U.S. markets closed

3D Animation Market Size Will Attain USD 47,021 Million by 2030 growing at 12.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “3D Animation Market, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Animation Market Size accounted for USD 16,527 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 47,021 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030.

3D Animation Market Statistics

  • Global 3D animation market value was USD 16,527 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030

  • North America 3D animation market revenue gathered over 37% market share in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific 3D animation market growth will record noteworthy CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

  • Based on technique type, 3D modeling segment accounted for around 30% of the overall market share in 2021

  • By end-user, media & entertainment segment acquired 34% of the market share

  • Growing use of VFX technology in motion pictures is a popular 3D animation market trend fueling the industry demand

3D Animation Market Growth Factors

  • Surging trend of 3D mobile games and applications

  • Surging application of geospatial analysis and navigation

  • Growing demand in medical forensics

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2730

3D Animation Market Report Coverage:

Market

3D Animation Market

3D Animation Market Size 2021

USD 16,527 Million

3D Animation Market Forecast 2030

USD 47,021 Million

3D Animation Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

12.5%

 

3D Animation Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

3D Animation Market Base Year

2021

 

3D Animation Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Technique Type, By Revenue, By Deployment, By End-Use, And By Geography

3D Animation Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Autodesk, Inc., Pixar Animation Studios, DreamWorks Animation LLC, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, Studio Ghibli Inc., Warner Bros. Animation, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, and Corel Corporation.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on the 3D Animation Market

It would be implausible to claim that the pandemic had no effect on the industry. Every industry engaged in visual effects, animation, and video game design has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, predicting which projects will be delayed will be difficult, but the entertainment business is working hard to adapt to such situations. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Nickelodeon launched the #KidsTogether initiative, Cartoon Network created PSAs to aid in pandemic education, and NVIDIA declared the expansion of GPU licensing to 500 licences to assist companies in supporting workers. The animation industry has not closed down and, in fact, is growing by leveraging its deep-rooted community.

Global 3D Animation Market Business Strategies

  • In September 2016, NVIDIA has announced collaboration with Maxon, a pioneer in 3D modelling, animation, painting, and rendering solutions. This collaboration between the two companies will give Maxon access to Material Definition Technology and NVIDIA Ray.

  • In July 2016, Wacom, a pioneer in creating interactive pen tablets, pen displays, and ad digital interference solutions, and Pixologic have announced cooperation. Through this alliance, Pixologic will be able to provide its commercial clientele with a 3D intuitive pen that can aid in 3D design.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/3d-animation-market

3D Animation Market Segmentation

The technique type, component, deployment, and end-user segments are used to divide the global market for 3D animation. The market is divided into four categories based on the type of technique used: 3D rendering, 3D modeling, motion graphics, and visual effects. The market is divided into hardware, software, and service segments based on component. Additionally, there are two types of deployment: on-premise and on-demand. Media & entertainment, academics, architecture & construction, manufacturing, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, and others are further end-user categories.

3D Animation Market Share

According to our 3D animation industry research, the 3D modeling technique type segment will account for the majority of the global 3D animation market. Based on component, 3D animation software will account for a sizable portion of the global 3D animation market. According to our 3D animation market forecast, the on-premise deployment segment held the majority of market share in the base year and is expected to follow suit throughout the forecast period. The media and entertainment segment accounts for the majority of revenue growth in the global 3D animation market.

As major players in the VFX and visualization industries deploy on-premise solutions to maintain and operate data, data security and cost-saving opportunities become available. These promising factors enhance segmental growths, which in turn aids the global 3D animation market's expansion.

3D Animation Market Regional Growth

The global 3D animation market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The 3D animation market is now dominated by North America, and this trend will hold true during the projection period. The global animation market, according to Statista, was estimated to be worth US$ 259 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 270 billion by 2020. Maximum revenue of about US$ 200 million is thought to be generated by animated movies due to their success at the Hollywood box office. Disney is one of the well-known animated businesses, and it has significantly impacted the market for animated movies and will continue to do so in the years to come. These elements help the 3D animation market in North America expand.

In contrast, the 3D animation market will experience the fastest CAGR growth in Asia-Pacific over the next several years. One of the main factors boosting the expansion of the APAC region's 3D animation market is the expanding impact of the media and entertainment sectors. The nations in Asia Pacific with the greatest potential for the 3D animation sector are China, Singapore, Australia, and India. The Asia Pacific 3D animation industry is expanding as a result of factors such as the expanding usage of visual effects technology in Bollywood movies and 3D mobile games and applications.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2730

3D Animation Market Players

The major players involved in the 3D animation market involve Autodesk, Inc., Pixar Animation Studios, DreamWorks Animation LLC, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, Studio Ghibli Inc., Warner Bros. Animation, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, and Corel Corporation.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of 3D Animation Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of 3D Animation Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global 3D Animation Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in 3D Animation Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of 3D Animation Market?

  • Who is the largest end user 3D Animation Market?

  • What will be the 3D Animation Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Technology Related:

The Global P2P Payment Market Size accounted for USD 1,872 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 9,135 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Data Privacy Software Market Size accounted for USD 1,692 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 35,088 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 40.2%.

The Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Size was valued at USD 737 million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 4,806 million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 23.3%.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


