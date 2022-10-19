3D Animation Market Size Will Attain USD 47,021 Million by 2030 growing at 12.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “3D Animation Market, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Animation Market Size accounted for USD 16,527 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 47,021 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030.



3D Animation Market Statistics

Global 3D animation market value was USD 16,527 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030

North America 3D animation market revenue gathered over 37% market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific 3D animation market growth will record noteworthy CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

Based on technique type, 3D modeling segment accounted for around 30% of the overall market share in 2021

By end-user, media & entertainment segment acquired 34% of the market share

Growing use of VFX technology in motion pictures is a popular 3D animation market trend fueling the industry demand

3D Animation Market Growth Factors

Surging trend of 3D mobile games and applications

Surging application of geospatial analysis and navigation

Growing demand in medical forensics





3D Animation Market Report Coverage:

Market 3D Animation Market 3D Animation Market Size 2021 USD 16,527 Million 3D Animation Market Forecast 2030 USD 47,021 Million 3D Animation Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 12.5% 3D Animation Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 3D Animation Market Base Year 2021 3D Animation Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Technique Type, By Revenue, By Deployment, By End-Use, And By Geography 3D Animation Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Autodesk, Inc., Pixar Animation Studios, DreamWorks Animation LLC, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, Studio Ghibli Inc., Warner Bros. Animation, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, and Corel Corporation. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on the 3D Animation Market

It would be implausible to claim that the pandemic had no effect on the industry. Every industry engaged in visual effects, animation, and video game design has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, predicting which projects will be delayed will be difficult, but the entertainment business is working hard to adapt to such situations. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Nickelodeon launched the #KidsTogether initiative, Cartoon Network created PSAs to aid in pandemic education, and NVIDIA declared the expansion of GPU licensing to 500 licences to assist companies in supporting workers. The animation industry has not closed down and, in fact, is growing by leveraging its deep-rooted community.

Global 3D Animation Market Business Strategies

In September 2016, NVIDIA has announced collaboration with Maxon, a pioneer in 3D modelling, animation, painting, and rendering solutions. This collaboration between the two companies will give Maxon access to Material Definition Technology and NVIDIA Ray.





In July 2016, Wacom, a pioneer in creating interactive pen tablets, pen displays, and ad digital interference solutions, and Pixologic have announced cooperation. Through this alliance, Pixologic will be able to provide its commercial clientele with a 3D intuitive pen that can aid in 3D design.





3D Animation Market Segmentation

The technique type, component, deployment, and end-user segments are used to divide the global market for 3D animation. The market is divided into four categories based on the type of technique used: 3D rendering, 3D modeling, motion graphics, and visual effects. The market is divided into hardware, software, and service segments based on component. Additionally, there are two types of deployment: on-premise and on-demand. Media & entertainment, academics, architecture & construction, manufacturing, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, and others are further end-user categories.

3D Animation Market Share

According to our 3D animation industry research, the 3D modeling technique type segment will account for the majority of the global 3D animation market. Based on component, 3D animation software will account for a sizable portion of the global 3D animation market. According to our 3D animation market forecast, the on-premise deployment segment held the majority of market share in the base year and is expected to follow suit throughout the forecast period. The media and entertainment segment accounts for the majority of revenue growth in the global 3D animation market.

As major players in the VFX and visualization industries deploy on-premise solutions to maintain and operate data, data security and cost-saving opportunities become available. These promising factors enhance segmental growths, which in turn aids the global 3D animation market's expansion.

3D Animation Market Regional Growth

The global 3D animation market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The 3D animation market is now dominated by North America, and this trend will hold true during the projection period. The global animation market, according to Statista, was estimated to be worth US$ 259 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 270 billion by 2020. Maximum revenue of about US$ 200 million is thought to be generated by animated movies due to their success at the Hollywood box office. Disney is one of the well-known animated businesses, and it has significantly impacted the market for animated movies and will continue to do so in the years to come. These elements help the 3D animation market in North America expand.

In contrast, the 3D animation market will experience the fastest CAGR growth in Asia-Pacific over the next several years. One of the main factors boosting the expansion of the APAC region's 3D animation market is the expanding impact of the media and entertainment sectors. The nations in Asia Pacific with the greatest potential for the 3D animation sector are China, Singapore, Australia, and India. The Asia Pacific 3D animation industry is expanding as a result of factors such as the expanding usage of visual effects technology in Bollywood movies and 3D mobile games and applications.

3D Animation Market Players

The major players involved in the 3D animation market involve Autodesk, Inc., Pixar Animation Studios, DreamWorks Animation LLC, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, Studio Ghibli Inc., Warner Bros. Animation, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, and Corel Corporation.

