U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -2.16 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1140
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,596.58
    +964.70 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

3D animation software market size to grow by USD 8,170.07 million; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 3D animation software market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,170.07 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.47% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 5,813.12 million. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Animation Software Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Animation Software Market 2023-2027

3D animation software market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

3D animation software market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

3D animation software market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (media and entertainment, construction, product design, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market growth will be significant in the media and entertainment segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the success of multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) titles in the gaming industry. MOBA titles have become one of the most popular genres of gaming. They feature impressive visual effects, which is resulting in an increase in the demand for 3D rendering and animation software.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global 3D animation software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3D animation software market.

  • APAC will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. The high popularity of channels such as Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Nickelodeon and the demand for 3D animation content are creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the region. In addition, the growing adoption of visual effects technology by end-users such as OTT, gaming, animation and VFX industries is driving the growth of the regional market.

Download a Sample Report

3D animation software market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the growing use of VR animation.

  • The increased availability of high-speed internet has led to the widespread adoption of advanced technologies such as AR and VR.

  • AR and VR technologies are emerging as crucial tools for producing high-quality animation for content creators.

  • Content creators can leverage these technologies to create and recreate fanciful environments that mimic visions and come across objects that do not match reality.

  • Many movie makers across the globe are exploring the possibilities of VR technology with the increasing demand for animated movies.

  • The growing use of VR technology in movie-making is expected to drive the demand for 3D animation software.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increasing use of 3D animation in marketing is the key trend in the market.

  • 3D animation produces more engaging content that can hold the viewer's attention.

  • Many brands are using 3D animation to showcase all the qualities of the product as it would actually be seen. This way customers can perceive the final product more clearly.

  • Brands are also using 3D animation technologies to highlight their products through demos to attract more customers.

  • This growing trend among brands will positively influence the global 3D animation software market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The availability of open-source 3D animation software is a major challenge hindering market growth.

  • Most SMEs have limited budgets and hence, cannot afford expensive commercial software.

  • They look for open-source 3D animation software products, such as Blender, True Space, 3D Canvas, and Google SketchUp 7 that provide advantages like cost-efficiency, availability, and user-friendliness.

  • These products are freely available for everyone to use. They can be downloaded, installed, modified, and even used without incurring any costs.

  • The increasing popularity of such open-source 3D automation software is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this 3D animation software market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D animation software market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the 3D animation software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the 3D animation software market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D animation software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The game development software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 59.31 million. The rising demand for PC gaming and gaming consoles is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the growing popularity of open-source game development software may impede the market growth.

  • The audio and video editing software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,486.21 million. The increase in content generation and the rise of OTT platforms are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as an increase in the use of open-source and free editing software may impede the market growth.

3D Animation Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

166

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.47%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 8,170.07 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.16

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key countries

US, Japan, China, South Korea, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., AutoDesSys Inc., Blender, Corel Corp., EIAS3D LLC, MAGIX Software GmbH, Nemetschek SE, NewTek Inc., NUKEYGARA, NVIDIA Corp., Roper Technologies Inc., Side Effects Software Inc., Smith Micro Software Inc., Strata, tarakos GmbH, Toon Boom Animation Inc., Trimble Inc., Wondershare Technology Co. Ltd., and Zco

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global 3D animation software market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Product design - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 12.4 Autodesk Inc.

  • 12.5 AutoDesSys Inc.

  • 12.6 Corel Corp.

  • 12.7 EIAS3D LLC

  • 12.8 MAGIX Software GmbH

  • 12.9 Nemetschek SE

  • 12.10 NewTek Inc.

  • 12.11 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 12.12 Roper Technologies Inc.

  • 12.13 Side Effects Software Inc.

  • 12.14 Smith Micro Software Inc.

  • 12.15 Toon Boom Animation Inc.

  • 12.16 Trimble Inc.

  • 12.17 Zco

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 3D Animation Software Market 2023-2027
Global 3D Animation Software Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-animation-software-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-170-07-million-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301748648.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla said to consider buying Canadian miner Sigma Lithium: report

    MARKET PULSE Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is considering buying Canadian miner Sigma Lithium Corp. (CA:SGML) Bloomberg News reported late Friday, citing people familiar with the talks. Tesla has been talking with advisers about a potential bid, and Sigma Lithium is one of “multiple mining options” being explored, the report said.

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • How Biden is wrong about the future of oil

    The world is going to need fossil fuels far longer than President Biden seems to think.

  • Why energy stocks are sitting out the 2023 rally

    Energy stocks have been largely sitting out the recent broader market rally, despite a stellar 2022 performance. But there's hope.

  • Natural-Gas Slump Could Last, Says Producer EQT

    EQT, the largest U.S. natural-gas producer, said the market could remain oversupplied for a while. Producers may have to slow their activity.

  • Electricity bills are surging, is it still cheaper to charge an EV than get gas? It depends.

    The cost of charging an EV is almost always less than filling a car's gas tank but it can depend on gas prices and electricity rates where you live.

  • EQT sees potential for shale industry cuts in natural gas production

    Executives from the nation's largest natural gas producer said that the sharp drop in commodity prices late last year and into this year could lead to the industry's cutting back in drilling. Natural gas prices are expected to be about $3.40 per million BTU throughout 2023, down about 50% from a year ago. Both EQT CEO Toby Z. Rice and CFO David Khani told analysts in the company's fourth-quarter/full year conference call Thursday that there were signals that the domestic natural gas industry is showing signs of slowdown.

  • Boeing to move historic financing arm under jet business

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing said on Thursday it is absorbing its decades-old aircraft-financing arm into its commercial airplanes unit as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure. After the retirement of Boeing Capital Corp (BCC) President Tim Myers this spring, Boeing said it would "realign" the financing arm within the commercial airplane unit while maintaining "strong coordination" with Boeing's treasury arm. Boeing Capital, a subsidiary of Boeing, provides asset-based financing and leasing to airlines lacking access to funding.

  • Farm-Sector Strength Drives Rising Demand for Deere Equipment

    The world’s largest seller of tractors and crop harvesters said it is expecting higher earnings for the year after reporting a profit of $1.96 billion for the quarter ended Jan. 29.

  • WTI Tumbles As Dollar And Crude Inventories Climb

    Oil prices are tumbling as bearish sentiment builds, but WTI is falling faster than other benchmarks as the U.S. oil market comes under pressure from a strong dollar and climbing inventories

  • China’s New Tech Czar Lays Out Plan to Transcend US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s new technology overseer has outlined a sweeping blueprint to counter escalating US sanctions and decoupling supply chains by developing homegrown expertise in areas such as electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainUn

  • Deere Raises Guidance as Cashed-Up Farmers Fuel Tractor Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. raised its earnings guidance above analyst estimates as sustained high crop prices keep farmers spending, resulting in a record windfall for the top maker of agricultural machinery. Its shares rose.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With

  • Oil Stampede Is On in One of the Emptiest Places in the Americas

    (Bloomberg) -- Annand Jagesar, the managing director of the state-owned oil company of Suriname, is a man in a hurry.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskUkraine Latest: 100 Soldiers Returned in Swap, Zelenskiy SaysHe’s racing against time, nature and Guyana, the neighb

  • The US is about to sell another 26M barrels of oil reserves — depleting the 'oil piggy bank' even further. But here's President Biden's 3-part plan to replenish it

    The SPR is already at its lowest level in 40 years.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology

    Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • European Gas Falls Below €50 as Historic Energy Crisis Recedes

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures settled below €50 a megawatt-hour for the first time in over 17 months as the region’s worst energy crisis in decades recedes — though there are signs further price declines are unlikely. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Pai

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V., Orange S.A. and PLDT

    America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V., Orange S.A. and PLDT are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Albemarle expects 40% Chinese EV market growth to drive lithium demand

    Lithium giant Albemarle Corp expects China's electric vehicle (EV) market to grow 40% this year, or at least by 3 million vehicles, boosting demand for the battery metal in the world's largest auto market. China's government has been phasing out subsidies for EVs, but Albemarle said so far those steps have had only a "limited impact" on EV demand. Chinese lithium customers are not slowing orders and the country's stockpiles of cathodes and battery parts are decreasing, a harbinger of demand for the battery metal, executives said.

  • Coffee Futures Recover as Traders Watch Weather

    After plunging to a nearly two-year low, futures for arabica coffee have bounced back as the weather in South America threatens this year’s crop. Most-active coffee futures are up in Friday's session, rising 3.3% to $1.8615 a pound on the Intercontinental Exchange. Coffee prices have climbed over 6% in the past five trading days, and nearly 30% since finding their lowest level in nearly two years last month. The change is driven by an increasingly strained outlook for weather in South America. W

  • Europe to face intense competition for gas with China this year, Shell warns

    Europe will face intense competition from China for gas supplies as the world’s second largest economy re-opens, Shell has warned.