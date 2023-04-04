3D Bioprinting Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 3.7 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Bioprinting Market is valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 20.2% over the forecast period.



Market Overview

3D bioprinting is a process of creating three-dimensional structures from living cells and biomaterials. It is a rapidly developing field with the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry. 3D bioprinting can be used to create tissues and organs for transplantation, as well as to develop new drugs and therapies.

The global 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2 % from 2022 to 2028. The growth of the market is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for organ transplants, and the technological advancements in 3D bioprinting.

The 3D bioprinting market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented into inkjet-based bioprinting, laser-based bioprinting, extrusion-based bioprinting, and others. Inkjet-based bioprinting is the most widely used technology in 3D bioprinting, accounting for the largest share of the market. This is due to the advantages of inkjet-based bioprinting, such as its high resolution and the ability to print complex structures.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/3d-bioprinting-market-1235/request-sample

Market Dynamics

The 3D bioprinting market is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for organ transplants, and the technological advancements in 3D bioprinting.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the 3D bioprinting market. Chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes are on the rise globally. These diseases can lead to the loss of tissues and organs, which can be life-threatening. 3D bioprinting can be used to create tissues and organs for transplantation, which can help to save lives.

Story continues

The rising demand for organ transplants is another major factor driving the growth of the 3D bioprinting market. The number of people waiting for organ transplants is increasing globally. However, the number of organ donors is limited. 3D bioprinting can be used to create tissues and organs for transplantation, which can help to address the shortage of organ donors.

The technological advancements in 3D bioprinting are also driving the growth of the market. The development of new technologies such as inkjet-based bioprinting, laser-based bioprinting, and extrusion-based bioprinting is making it possible to create complex structures with high resolution. These advancements are making 3D bioprinting more feasible and cost-effective, which is driving the adoption of 3D bioprinting in various applications.

Top Players in the Global 3D Bioprinting Market

Envisiontec Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Inventia Life Science PTY LTD

Poietis

Vivax Bio LLC

Allevi

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

3D Bioprinting Solutions

Cellink Global

Regemat 3D S.L.

Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing

Top Report Findings

The global 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow from $1.16 billion in 2022 to $5.01 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 20.07%.

The inkjet-based bioprinting segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The tissue engineering segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the largest market for 3D bioprinting during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the 3D bioprinting market are Organovo Holdings Inc., Inventia Life Science PTY LTD, Poietis, Allevi



Drivers of the 3D bioprinting market:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising demand for organ transplants

Technological advancements in 3D bioprinting



Restraints of the 3D bioprinting market:

High cost of 3D bioprinting systems

Lack of skilled professionals

Regulatory challenges



Opportunities in the 3D bioprinting market:

Development of new 3D bioprinting technologies

Increasing government funding for research and development

Growing demand for personalized medicine



Top Trends in Global 3D Bioprinting Market

Increasing use of 3D bioprinting for tissue engineering

Tissue engineering is the process of creating tissues and organs from living cells. 3D bioprinting is a promising technology for tissue engineering, as it allows for the creation of complex structures with high precision.



Development of new 3D bioprinting technologies

Researchers are developing new 3D bioprinting technologies that are more efficient and cost-effective. These new technologies are making 3D bioprinting more accessible to a wider range of users.



Growing demand for personalized medicine

Personalized medicine is an approach to healthcare that takes into account the individual patient's genetic makeup and lifestyle. 3D bioprinting can be used to create personalized therapies that are tailored to the individual patient's needs.



Regulatory approval of 3D bioprinted products

Regulatory bodies are beginning to approve 3D bioprinted products for use in clinical trials. This is a major step forward for the 3D bioprinting industry, as it will allow for the wider adoption of 3D bioprinted products.



Collaborations between academia, industry, and government

There is a growing trend of collaboration between academia, industry, and government in the field of 3D bioprinting. This collaboration is helping to accelerate the development of 3D bioprinting technologies and applications.



Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/3d-bioprinting-market-1235/0

Regional Analysis

The global 3D bioprinting market can be segmented into several regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America currently dominates the 3D bioprinting market, owing to the presence of major market players and the increasing government investments in research and development activities. The United States is the largest market in the region, accounting for the majority of the market share.

Europe is the second-largest market for 3D bioprinting, with Germany, the United Kingdom, and France being the major contributors to the market growth. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the growing focus on personalized medicine are driving the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the 3D bioprinting market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investments in research and development activities, the growing focus on healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of a large patient population. China, Japan, and India are expected to be the major contributors to the market growth in the region.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in the 3D bioprinting market, owing to the increasing demand for regenerative medicine, the growing adoption of advanced technologies, and the presence of a large patient population. However, the lack of healthcare infrastructure and limited access to funding may hinder the market growth in these regions.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 176 Pages and in-depth TOC on 3D Bioprinting Market Forecast Report (2023-2028).

Global 3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation

By Technology

Inkjet-based

Magnetic Levitation

Syringe-based

Laser-based

Other Technologies



By Applications

Medical

Dental

Biosensors

Consumer/ Personal Product Testing

Food & Animal Products

Other Applications

By Components

3D Bioprinters

Bio Inks

By End Users

Research Organizations

Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceuticals Companies

Hospitals

By Materials

Hydrogels

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Other Biomaterials

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-bioprinting-market-1235

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 3.7 Billion CAGR 20.2 % from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Envisiontec Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., Inventia Life Science PTY LTD, Poietis, Vivax Bio LLC, Allevi, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., 3D Bioprinting Solutions, Cellink Global, Regemat 3D S.L. Customization Options If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/3d-bioprinting-market-1235/request-sample

The key questions answered in the 3D Bioprinting Market Report are:

What is the size and growth rate of the global 3D bioprinting market, and what are the key drivers and challenges impacting market growth?

What are the major application areas of 3D bioprinting technology, and what are the key trends and developments in each of these segments?

Who are the major players in the 3D bioprinting market, and what are their competitive strategies and market shares?

What are the regional trends and market opportunities in the global 3D bioprinting market, and what are the key factors driving growth in each region?

What are the regulatory frameworks and ethical considerations associated with 3D bioprinting, and how are they impacting the market?

What are the key technological advancements and innovations in 3D bioprinting, and how are they shaping the future of the market?

What are the key challenges and opportunities facing the 3D bioprinting market, and what are the strategies being adopted by market players to overcome these challenges and capitalize on the opportunities?



Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

3D Concrete Printing Market Global Industry Assessment & Forecast https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-concrete-printing-market-0803

Dental 3D Printing Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/dental-3d-printing-market-1260

3D Imaging Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-imaging-market-1213

3D Cell Culture Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-cell-culture-market-1286

3D Food Printing Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-food-printing-market-1363

Biocompatible 3d Printing Materials Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biocompatible-3d-printing-materials-market-1328

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:



