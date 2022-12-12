3D CAD Software Market to Surpass $16,748.5 Million Value by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the 3D CAD software market had a total size of $9,264.8 million, and it is predicted to hit $16,748.5 million by 2030, progressing at a rate of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. This would be a result of the snowballing usage of 3D modeling and growing demand for mobile-friendly and cloud-based 3D CAD software.

Furthermore, the acceptance of this software is increasing because of the growing number of professionals in the field of designing in industries such as aerospace & defense, healthcare, and automotive.

Solid Model Category Is Major Revenue Generator

In 2021, the solid model category held the largest revenue share, of above 65%, and it will continue its dominance in the years to come. This can be credited to the growing demand for greater manipulation, realistic simulation, and easier modification of designs and the mounting requirement for enhanced 3D modeling

In addition, this model supports designers in ensuring that an object looks just as they want, after manufacturing, and offers a vision to designers for changing anything wherever they want.

Move to Subscription-Based Model Is Propelling Market

Because of the high cost of CAD software, several SMEs with a small budget are leaning more toward renting it on a monthly or quarterly basis. Hence, the subscription-based model will become highly lucrative for 3D CAD software vendors around the world.

North America Holds Largest Revenue Share

North America holds the largest revenue share, of about 32.6%, and it is projected to continue its dominance in the years to come. This can be ascribed to the existence of a number of software providers, rising usage of this software in the healthcare, entertainment, automotive, and manufacturing sectors, and high research and development spending.

The market in the APAC region will grow the fastest in the near future. This can be credited to the rising infrastructure expenditure in developing countries, which would create the requirement for high productivity of designers, through improved collaboration, data sharing, and increased workflow efficiency.

Additionally, in 2021, Europe had a significant revenue share. This was because of the established automobile industry, increasing investment in research and development for creating precise surgical equipment, and mounting requirement for rapid prototyping and tooling in the aerospace & defense and industrial sectors.

