3D Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022: Featuring 3D Biotek, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Nano 3D Biosciences, Merck & More

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Cell Culture Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers strategic insights into the overall 3D cell culture market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2030. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type of technology, application and different geographies.

The technology type segment studied for analyzing the overall global 3D cell culture market is majorly segmented into Scaffold free and Scaffold based.

Scaffold free is further sub segmented as microfluidic, 3D bioreactors, hanging drops plates, 3D petrisidhes, ultra-low attachment plates, magnetic levitations & 3D bioprinting. Scaffold based is also further sub segmented into hydrogels/ecm analogs, solid scaffolds and micropatterened surfaces.

The application type segment studied for analyzing the overall global 3D cell culture market is majorly segmented into as drug discovery, screening and development, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, cancer and biotech research, stem cell application, 3D printing microfluidics and others.



Geographically, the global 3D cell culture market is into major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further split to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Market size and forecast for these regional and country level markets are presented in this study for the period 2020-2030. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2022-2030 are also included in this report, considering 2021 as the base year



Market Segmentation

Technology

Scaffold free

Microfluidic

3D Bioreactors

Hanging Drops Plates

3D Petridishes

Magnetic Levitations & 3D Bioprinting

Ultra-Low Attachment Plates

Scaffold Based

Hydrogels/Ecm Analogs

Solid Scaffolds

Micropatterened Surfaces

Application

Drug Discovery, Screening And Development

Tissue Engineering And Regenerative Medicine

Cancer and Biotech Research

Stem Cell Application

3D Printing Microfluidics

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of 3D Cell Culture market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the 3D Cell Culture market?

Which is the largest regional market for 3D Cell Culture market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving 3D Cell Culture market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the 3D Cell Culture market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. 3D Cell Culture Market: Competitive Analysis



4. 3D Cell Culture Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. 3D Cell Culture Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. 3D Cell Culture Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. North America 3D Cell Culture Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. UK and European Union 3D Cell Culture Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific 3D Cell Culture Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Latin America 3D Cell Culture Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Middle East and Africa 3D Cell Culture Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

3D Biotek LLC

3D Biomatrix

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Bell Brook Labs

Corning Incorporated

Cosmo Bio

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Global Cell Solutions Inc

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Hi Media Laboratories

Nano 3D Biosciences Inc

Nanofiber Solutions

Reprocell Incorporated

Insphero

Lonza AG

Merck & Co.

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

Synthecon

Neuromics

Reinnervate Ltd

Nordion

VWR International

Promocell GmbH

