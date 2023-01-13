U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

3D Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022: Featuring 3D Biotek, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Nano 3D Biosciences, Merck & More

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Cell Culture Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers strategic insights into the overall 3D cell culture market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2030. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type of technology, application and different geographies.

The technology type segment studied for analyzing the overall global 3D cell culture market is majorly segmented into Scaffold free and Scaffold based.

Scaffold free is further sub segmented as microfluidic, 3D bioreactors, hanging drops plates, 3D petrisidhes, ultra-low attachment plates, magnetic levitations & 3D bioprinting. Scaffold based is also further sub segmented into hydrogels/ecm analogs, solid scaffolds and micropatterened surfaces.

The application type segment studied for analyzing the overall global 3D cell culture market is majorly segmented into as drug discovery, screening and development, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, cancer and biotech research, stem cell application, 3D printing microfluidics and others.

Geographically, the global 3D cell culture market is into major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further split to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Market size and forecast for these regional and country level markets are presented in this study for the period 2020-2030. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2022-2030 are also included in this report, considering 2021 as the base year

Market Segmentation

Technology

  • Scaffold free

  • Microfluidic

  • 3D Bioreactors

  • Hanging Drops Plates

  • 3D Petridishes

  • Magnetic Levitations & 3D Bioprinting

  • Ultra-Low Attachment Plates

  • Scaffold Based

  • Hydrogels/Ecm Analogs

  • Solid Scaffolds

  • Micropatterened Surfaces

Application

  • Drug Discovery, Screening And Development

  • Tissue Engineering And Regenerative Medicine

  • Cancer and Biotech Research

  • Stem Cell Application

  • 3D Printing Microfluidics

  • Others

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of 3D Cell Culture market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the 3D Cell Culture market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for 3D Cell Culture market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving 3D Cell Culture market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the 3D Cell Culture market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. 3D Cell Culture Market: Competitive Analysis

4. 3D Cell Culture Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. 3D Cell Culture Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. 3D Cell Culture Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. North America 3D Cell Culture Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union 3D Cell Culture Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Pacific 3D Cell Culture Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America 3D Cell Culture Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa 3D Cell Culture Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Biotek LLC

  • 3D Biomatrix

  • Becton

  • Dickinson and Company

  • Bell Brook Labs

  • Corning Incorporated

  • Cosmo Bio

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Global Cell Solutions Inc

  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.

  • Hi Media Laboratories

  • Nano 3D Biosciences Inc

  • Nanofiber Solutions

  • Reprocell Incorporated

  • Insphero

  • Lonza AG

  • Merck & Co.

  • Sigma Aldrich Corporation

  • Synthecon

  • Neuromics

  • Reinnervate Ltd

  • Nordion

  • VWR International

  • Promocell GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/un3kfy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


