U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,211.75
    +13.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,865.00
    +83.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,347.00
    +26.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.10
    +8.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.45
    +0.05 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.60
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.68
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    +0.1210 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,372.80
    +50.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    860.10
    +8.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.95
    -58.46 (-0.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

3D Cell Culture Market: 15.08% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Application (cancer and stem cell research, drug discovery and toxicology testing, and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) and Geography | Global Forecast to 2026

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D Cell Culture Market value is set to grow by USD 1.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 15.69% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3D Cell Culture Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3D Cell Culture Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

The 3D cell culture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D investments to compete in the market.

  • 3D Biotek LLC- The company is a privately held company headquartered in the US. It is a regional company, with limited information regarding its financials and limited information regarding its employee strength is available. Its revenue from the global 3D cell culture market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company. The company offers 3D Cell Culture products such as 3D cell culture devices.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

3D Cell Culture Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Key 3D Cell Culture Market Statistics:

  • Market growth 2022-2026: USD 1.28 billion

  • Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69%

  • YoY growth (%): 15.08%

  • Performing market contribution: North America at 41%

  • Key consumer countries: US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on one of the key market drivers and their impact on the 3D Cell Culture Market.

  1. Increase in infectious diseases:

Download our free sample report to know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

The Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

3D Cell Culture Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D cell culture market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the 3D cell culture market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the 3D cell culture market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d cell culture market vendors

Related Reports:

Cell Culture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cell culture market has the potential to grow by $ 13.00 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

CO2 Incubator Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The CO2 incubator market share is expected to increase by USD 113.99 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

3D Cell Culture Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.08

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3D Biotek LLC, BICO Group AB, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Corning Inc., Elveflow, Emulate Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, InSphero AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, PromoCell GmbH, QGel SA , REPROCELL Inc., Synthecon Inc., SynVivo Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TissUse GmbH, and MIMETAS BV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Cancer and stem cell research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Drug discovery and toxicology testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3D Biotek LLC

  • 10.4 Corning Inc.

  • 10.5 InSphero AG

  • 10.6 Lonza Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 Merck KGaA

  • 10.8 REPROCELL Inc.

  • 10.9 Synthecon Inc.

  • 10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.11 TissUse GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-cell-culture-market-15-08-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--by-application-cancer-and-stem-cell-research-drug-discovery-and-toxicology-testing-and-tissue-engineering-and-regenerative-medicine-and-geography--global-forecast-to--301496018.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions Pr

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continue

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.