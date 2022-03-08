3D Cell Culture Market: 15.08% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Application (cancer and stem cell research, drug discovery and toxicology testing, and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) and Geography | Global Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D Cell Culture Market value is set to grow by USD 1.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 15.69% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3D Cell Culture Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

The 3D cell culture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D investments to compete in the market.

3D Biotek LLC- The company is a privately held company headquartered in the US. It is a regional company, with limited information regarding its financials and limited information regarding its employee strength is available. Its revenue from the global 3D cell culture market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company. The company offers 3D Cell Culture products such as 3D cell culture devices.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

3D Cell Culture Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Key 3D Cell Culture Market Statistics:

Market growth 2022-2026: USD 1.28 billion

Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69%

YoY growth (%): 15.08%

Performing market contribution: North America at 41%

Key consumer countries: US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on one of the key market drivers and their impact on the 3D Cell Culture Market.

Increase in infectious diseases:

Download our free sample report to know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

The Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

3D Cell Culture Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D cell culture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D cell culture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D cell culture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d cell culture market vendors

Story continues

Related Reports:

Cell Culture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cell culture market has the potential to grow by $ 13.00 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

CO2 Incubator Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The CO2 incubator market share is expected to increase by USD 113.99 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

3D Cell Culture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Biotek LLC, BICO Group AB, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Corning Inc., Elveflow, Emulate Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, InSphero AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, PromoCell GmbH, QGel SA , REPROCELL Inc., Synthecon Inc., SynVivo Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TissUse GmbH, and MIMETAS BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Cancer and stem cell research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Drug discovery and toxicology testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3D Biotek LLC

10.4 Corning Inc.

10.5 InSphero AG

10.6 Lonza Group Ltd.

10.7 Merck KGaA

10.8 REPROCELL Inc.

10.9 Synthecon Inc.

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.11 TissUse GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-cell-culture-market-15-08-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--by-application-cancer-and-stem-cell-research-drug-discovery-and-toxicology-testing-and-tissue-engineering-and-regenerative-medicine-and-geography--global-forecast-to--301496018.html

SOURCE Technavio