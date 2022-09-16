3D Cell Culture Market Is Expected to Reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Advantages offered by 3D cell cultures over conventional 2D cell cultures in cell-to-cell and cell-to-matrix interactions, continuous effort in R&D activities for drug discovery, development & screening, inclination toward the use of 3D cell cultures in cancer research and increased demand for organ transplantation drive the growth of the global 3D cell culture market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D cell culture market generated $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $8.3 Billion CAGR 18.2% No. of Pages in Report 244 Segments covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Advantages offered by 3D cell cultures over conventional 2D cell cultures in cell-to-cell and cell-to-matrix interactions Continuous effort in R&D activities for drug discovery, development & screening Inclination towards the use of 3D cell cultures in cancer research Surge in demand for organ transplantation Opportunities Upcoming technologies leading to product advancements in 3D cell culture Restraints High costs associated with the implementation of 3D cell cultures and inconsistent results

Impact of Covid-19 on 3D Cell Culture Market:

The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was expected to remain moderate for pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies in the 3D cell culture market.

The companies in the industry faced a set-back, owing to the lockdown, which led to a significant reduction in manufacturing and use of 3D cell culture among researchers.

However, this deleterious impact was compensated by the rapid development in stem cell therapy research and increase in R&D to develop regenerative medicines for treating COVID-19 patients.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global 3D cell culture market based on product, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the scaffold based platforms segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the microchips segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments such as scaffold free platforms, gels, bioreactors, and services.

Based on application, the cancer research segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global 3D cell culture market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the regenerative medicine segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. The study also encompasses the segments such as stem cell research and drug discovery.

Based on end user, the academic institutes segment was largest market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The contract research laboratories segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global 3D cell culture market analyzed in the research include 3D Biotek LLC, Advanced Biomatrix, Inc., Avantor, Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Corning Incorporated, InSphero AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck &Co., Inc., Synthecon, Incorporated and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global 3D cell culture market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

