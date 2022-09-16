U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

3D Cell Culture Market Is Expected to Reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Advantages offered by 3D cell cultures over conventional 2D cell cultures in cell-to-cell and cell-to-matrix interactions, continuous effort in R&D activities for drug discovery, development & screening, inclination toward the use of 3D cell cultures in cancer research and increased demand for organ transplantation drive the growth of the global 3D cell culture market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D cell culture market generated $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1474 

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.6 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$8.3 Billion

CAGR

18.2%

No. of Pages in Report

244

Segments covered

Product, Application, End User, and Region

Drivers

Advantages offered by 3D cell cultures over conventional 2D cell cultures in cell-to-cell and cell-to-matrix interactions

Continuous effort in R&D activities for drug discovery, development & screening

Inclination towards the use of 3D cell cultures in cancer research

Surge in demand for organ transplantation

Opportunities

Upcoming technologies leading to product advancements in 3D cell culture

Restraints

High costs associated with the implementation of 3D cell cultures and inconsistent results

Impact of Covid-19 on 3D Cell Culture Market:

  • The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was expected to remain moderate for pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies in the 3D cell culture market.

  • The companies in the industry faced a set-back, owing to the lockdown, which led to a significant reduction in manufacturing and use of 3D cell culture among researchers.

  • However, this deleterious impact was compensated by the rapid development in stem cell therapy research and increase in R&D to develop regenerative medicines for treating COVID-19 patients.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global 3D cell culture market based on product, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the scaffold based platforms segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the microchips segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments such as scaffold free platforms, gels, bioreactors, and services.

Based on application, the cancer research segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global 3D cell culture market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the regenerative medicine segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. The study also encompasses the segments such as stem cell research and drug discovery.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1474 

Based on end user, the academic institutes segment was largest market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The contract research laboratories segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global 3D cell culture market analyzed in the research include 3D Biotek LLC, Advanced Biomatrix, Inc., Avantor, Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Corning Incorporated, InSphero AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck &Co., Inc., Synthecon, Incorporated and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global 3D cell culture market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/3d-cell-culture-market.html

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

 Syphilis Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

 Capsule Endoscopy System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

 Micromanipulators Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

 Flow Cytometry Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market- Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

 Extremity Reconstruction Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

 Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                               
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                             
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


