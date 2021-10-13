U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.97
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.61
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    +34.60 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.59 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    +0.0063 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3661
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2700
    -0.3200 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,668.59
    +1,901.84 (+3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.49
    +11.09 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

3D at Depth Receives New Patent "Underwater Optical Metrology System" from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its Portfolio to Include Seven Issued Patents

·3 min read

Committed to the continual improvement of its Subsea LiDAR (SL) technology, 3D at Depth is awarded its seventh U.S. patent.

LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D at Depth Inc., the world's expert in commercial Subsea LiDAR (SL) laser technology announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,125,875 ("Underwater Optical Metrology System"). The claims of the newly issued patent are directed towards systems for determining the location of underwater objects, making measurements between objects, and facilitating the positioning of objects underwater using optical and acoustical metrology techniques.

Carl Embry, Chief Executive Officer, 3D at Depth, stated, "The award of this patent reinforces the strength of our technical service offering. In order for our clients to provide safe and reliable operations, they require accurate measurements and monitoring of their underwater assets. By using our survey services along with our advanced subsea LiDAR (SL) laser systems, we can reliably provide them with precise, repeatable and millimetric 3D point clouds, thus ensuring fast, accurate measurements."

Through the combination of optical and acoustic technologies, 3D at Depth's LiDAR can be used across the life cycle of the field from installation to decommissioning. The granting of this new patent benefits 3D at Depth in ensuring that its Subsea LiDAR (SL) technology and solutions continue to lead the field in providing precise measurement in underwater metrology for the foreseeable future while expanding and future proofing applications in the subsea LiDAR market. The patent award is part of a larger portfolio that demonstrates 3D at Depth's achievements and contributions in developing subsea and surface measurement solutions to drive innovation and support customer requirements.

"Since we first commercialized subsea LiDAR in 2014, minimizing time and increasing efficiencies for our customers' offshore operations was a key driver in our innovations," stated Neil Manning, Chief Operating Officer, 3D at Depth. "Our Subsea LiDAR's field-proven benefits are now used across the energy and maritime sectors from offshore oil and gas to nuclear and renewables. These patents remain a cornerstone of a new generation of optical survey subsea measurement technology."

About 3D at Depth

3D at Depth, Inc. provides advanced subsea LiDAR (SL) laser systems, survey support services, and 3D point cloud collection, visualization, and analysis solutions to help clients optimize marine, underwater and offshore survey campaigns. Precise, repeatable, millimetric 3D point clouds acquired through patented SL laser technology allow clients to "measure in 3D and manage in 4D" to increase operational efficiencies and reduce downtime. The Company's locations in Australia, Europe, and the United States support customer survey operations around the world. For more information and a broader listing of services, visit us at www.3datdepth.com and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter @3DatDepth.

Press Contact: Alma Alling, +1 (713) 966-6779, https://www.3datdepth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-at-depth-receives-new-patent-underwater-optical-metrology-system-from-us-patent-office-expanding-its-portfolio-to-include-seven-issued-patents-301399807.html

SOURCE 3D at Depth

Recommended Stories

  • UBS Private Wealth Management Financial Advisor Associate on Inflation

    Oct.13 -- Sarah Ponczek, UBS Private Wealth Management Financial Advisor Associate, spoke with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson "Bloomberg Markets: Americas", discussing the rising inflation that is hitting consumers and how investors should adjust their portfolios.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • API data reportedly show a more than 5 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8, according to sources. The API, which released its report a day later than usual because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday, also reportedly showed inventory declines of 4.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.3 million barrels for the week, sources said.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresSaigon Hi-

  • Indonesia Plans to Stop All Crude Palm Oil Exports Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, plans to stop exporting the raw commodity eventually, shipping refined products instead.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aires“At some point, we must stop exports of crude palm oil, it should

  • Walmart Boosting Off-Peak Container Processing in LA by Up to 50%

    Big-box retailers including Walmart, along with FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and UPS (NYSE: UPS), have detailed plans to expand container operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as part of the Biden administration's efforts to unclog a massive bottleneck at the country's largest container terminal complex. The details come ahead of a virtual meeting President Joe Biden is holding with port leadership and dock labor on Wednesday to discuss transportation challenges throughout the supply chain.

  • Remote workers less attached to jobs, companies, co-workers than they were in the office: survey

    Prudential Financial Vice Chair Rob Falzon joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the shifts taking place in America's workforce, the struggles working from home, and the key takeaways from the Prudential survey.

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Find Floor

    Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the session on Tuesday but found enough support underneath to show signs of stability.

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • Chile Offers Incentives to Miners to Take On More Lithium Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile is offering new contracts to tap the world’s biggest reserves of lithium in a effort to reclaim market share as demand for the battery metal surges.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe government is making bidding rules available to local a

  • Oil Dips With OPEC Voicing Caution on Strength of Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed lower as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York fell 0.3% on Wednesday after trading little changed for m

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresApple is now

  • Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush. However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce

  • How onsemi Women Leaders are Overcoming the Challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic

    Professional WOMAN’s Magazine Fall/Winter Issue “Wonder Women of the Year”

  • The question that retailers are asking themselves amid the supply chain crisis

    The supply chain crisis is testing retailers across the country ahead of the holiday season, and one executive detailed the question on everyone's minds.

  • Winners and Losers From Q3's Car Chip Shortage

    It's probably easier to list the industries that haven't been affected by the global computer chip shortage, but the automotive industry has been one of the most high-profile victims. Ford (NYSE: F) suffered the second-biggest drop in sales for the quarter, but its performance improved over the course of the three-month period and its sales in September beat analyst expectations and actually led the industry.