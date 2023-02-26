U.S. markets closed

3D Display Market Size Growing at 18.9% CAGR Set to Reach USD 595.2 Billion By 2032

Acumen Research and Consulting
·9 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “3D Display Market Forecast, 2023 - 2032”

TOKYO, Feb. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Display Market Size accounted for USD 107.8 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 595.2 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2023 to 2032.

3D Display Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

  • The Global 3D Display Market Size in 2022 stood at USD 107.8 Billion and is set to reach 595.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.9%

  • The Market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for 3D displays in advertising and gaming, the increasing adoption of 3D displays in the healthcare industry for medical imaging, and the rising demand for 3D displays in the automotive industry for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and in-car entertainment systems.

  • North America currently dominates the 3D display market. Europe is also a huge market for 3D displays and the Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region worldwide.

  • Major companies include LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation.



Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/150

3D Display Market Report Coverage:

Market

3D Display Market

3D Display Market Size 2022

USD 107.8 Billion

3D Display Market Forecast 2032

USD 595.2 Billion

3D Display Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032

18.9%

 

3D Display Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

3D Display Market Base Year

2022

 

3D Display Market Forecast Data

2023 - 2032

Segments Covered

By Product, By Technology, By Application, And By Geography

3D Display Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Panasonic Corporation, The Coretec Group Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

3D Display Market Overview:

The 3D Display Market is a rapidly growing market that offers a wide range of applications across various industries, from entertainment and healthcare to automotive and aerospace. A 3D display is a device that displays images in three dimensions, providing an immersive visual experience to the viewer. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for 3D displays in advertising, gaming, and medical imaging, as well as the rising adoption of 3D displays in the automotive industry for advanced driver assistance systems and in-car entertainment systems. The market is highly competitive and includes major players such as LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation, as well as smaller players offering specialized 3D display technologies for specific applications. The demand for 3D displays is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as new and innovative applications are developed, driving the growth of the market.

Trends in the 3D Display Market:

  • Adoption of glasses-free 3D displays: One of the emerging trends in the 3D display market is the adoption of glasses-free 3D displays, which eliminates the need for viewers to wear 3D glasses, providing a more immersive experience.

  • Increasing use of holographic displays: Another trend is the increasing use of holographic displays, which provide a three-dimensional image of an object in mid-air without the need for glasses or special headsets.

  • Development of 3D printed displays: 3D printing technology is being used to develop customized and unique 3D displays for various applications.

  • Development of glasses-free 3D projection systems: The development of glasses-free 3D projection systems is an emerging trend, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

  • Use of 3D displays in gaming: The gaming industry is increasingly adopting 3D displays for a more immersive gaming experience.

  • Use of 3D displays in advertising: The use of 3D displays is increasing in the advertising industry, providing a more engaging and interactive experience for consumers.

3D Display Market Dynamics:

  • Increasing adoption of 3D displays in education: The education sector is increasingly adopting 3D displays for a more engaging and interactive learning experience.

  • Growing demand for head-mounted displays: The market for head-mounted displays is growing as these devices offer an immersive 3D viewing experience, particularly in gaming and entertainment.

  • Development of flexible and foldable displays: The development of flexible and foldable displays is an emerging trend, which is expected to open up new possibilities for 3D display applications.

  • Use of 3D displays in the automotive industry: The use of 3D displays is increasing in the automotive industry for advanced driver assistance systems and in-car entertainment systems.

  • Increasing use of 3D displays in the aerospace industry: The aerospace industry is seeing an increasing use of 3D displays for simulation and training purposes.

  • Increasing adoption of 3D displays in the defense industry: The defense industry is seeing an increasing adoption of 3D displays for simulation and training purposes, as well as for situational awareness and decision-making.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for 3D Display:

  • High cost of 3D displays: The high cost of 3D displays can hamper the growth of the market, as it may limit adoption among budget-conscious consumers and businesses.

  • High energy consumption: 3D displays can consume more energy than traditional 2D displays, which may limit adoption among environmentally-conscious consumers and businesses.

  • Competition from alternative technologies: The 3D display market may face competition from alternative technologies, such as virtual and augmented reality, which could hamper market growth.

  • Limited viewing angles: Some 3D displays have limited viewing angles, which may limit their appeal to certain audiences and could hamper market growth.

  • Health concerns: Extended use of 3D displays can cause eye fatigue and other health issues, which may limit adoption among some consumers and businesses.

  • Limited spatial resolution: Some 3D displays have limited spatial resolution, which may limit their usefulness for certain applications and could hamper market growth.

  • Limited content availability: The limited availability of 3D content may limit the demand for 3D displays, as consumers may not see a significant benefit to investing in 3D technology if there is limited content available.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/3d-displays-market

Market Segmentation:

Type of Product

  • Head Mounted Display (HMD)

  • Volumetric Display

  • Stereoscopic Display

By Type of Technology

  • Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

  • Digital Light Processing (DLP)

  • Light Emitting Diode (LED)

  • Plasma Display Panel (PDP)

By Application

  • Monitor

  • Smartphones

  • Mobile Computing Devices

  • Projector Devices

  • Television

  • Virtual Reality Devices

  • Others

3D Display Market Overview by Region:

The Asia-Pacific region’s 3D Display Market share is the highest, owing to the increasing adoption of 3D displays in the healthcare and entertainment sectors. The region has witnessed significant growth in the healthcare sector, where 3D displays are being used for various applications such as medical imaging, virtual surgeries, and 3D printing. Moreover, the entertainment industry in the region is using 3D display technology to enhance the overall user experience for viewers.

North America’s 3D Display market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest pace, owing to the presence of major players and technological advancements in the region. The increasing demand for 3D displays in the entertainment and gaming industries is also driving growth in the region. For instance, the demand for 3D display technology is growing in the gaming industry, as it enhances the overall gaming experience for users. Moreover, the region has witnessed significant growth in the healthcare sector, where 3D displays are used for applications such as medical imaging and surgical simulations.

Europe is another key market for 3D Display, owing to the increasing adoption of 3D displays in the automotive and advertising industries. The automotive industry in the region is using 3D displays for various applications such as virtual dashboard displays, heads-up displays, and infotainment systems. Furthermore, the region has witnessed a significant increase in the use of 3D displays in the advertising industry, which is driving growth in the region.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller 3D display market share, however it is expected to grow at a steady pace. The healthcare sector in the region is also adopting 3D displays for various applications such as medical imaging and virtual surgeries.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/150

3D Display Market Key Players:

Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Innolux Corporation, HannStar Display Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Japan Display Inc., Universal Display Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Canon Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, and Barco NV. These companies offer a variety of 3D display technologies and solutions, and are constantly innovating and investing in research and development to stay competitive in the market.

Browse More Research Topic on Semiconductor and Electronics Industries Related Reports:

The Global Biometric Sensors Market Size gathered USD 1,319.5 Million in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 3,582.9 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Satellite Internet Market Size accounted for USD 3,985 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 17,431 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Telecom API Market Size was valued at USD 221 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 1,113 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


