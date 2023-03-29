U.S. markets closed

3D gaming consoles market size is set to grow by USD 8.78 billion from 2021-2026; Vendors manufacturing multipurpose gaming consoles is a key trend- Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D gaming consoles market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.63% during the forecast period. Vendors manufacturing multipurpose gaming consoles is the primary trend in the market. In the global 3D game consoles market, the demand for multifunctional devices is high. An electronic device should not only serve as a source for gaming but also have other connectivity features. A full-featured game console is more than just a gaming platform, they can also use it to watch videos, listen to music, and surf the web. Hence, these consoles are expected to carry out multiple functions to increase their penetration in the household segment. For instance, Nintendo Co. Ltd. launched Switch and Switch Lite in late 2019, which allows the gamer to operate the device as a handheld console and utilize it for browsing the Internet and using social media. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market

Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (home 3D gaming consoles and handheld 3D gaming consoles).

  • The market growth in the home 3D gaming consoles segment will be significant during the forecast period. The home 3D gaming consoles segment dominates the market as they provide an enhanced gaming experience to end-users. One of the main drivers of the market is the increasing purchasing power of players. Increased purchasing power and the need for an enhanced gaming experience have pushed gamers to choose video game consoles with higher resolutions and 3D capabilities, which will drive the adoption of 3D game consoles. Such increasing adoption will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global 3D gaming consoles market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3D gaming console market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is considered a hub for pro gamers. The prevalence of esports in developing countries such as Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore will contribute to the growth of esports in APAC during the forecast period. Major digital gaming companies operating in the region include China-based Tencent and GungHo Online Entertainment. Moreover, many of the world's 3D game consoles market leaders, such as Sony Group Corp. and Nintendo Co. Ltd., are based in the region, so most innovations in gaming technology are applied first in Japan. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

For insights on market segments - Download a Sample Report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market – Market Dynamics Key factor driving market growth

  • The enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles is one of the key drivers supporting the 3D gaming consoles market growth.

  • An average gamer generally uses gaming consoles for around ten years, still vendors release the next generation of gaming consoles every five years. This helps vendors extensively to generate volume sales for the new gaming consoles. next-generation

  • The major reason for the adoption of next generation gaming connext-generationsoles among gamers is the increased demand for enriched audio and visual gaming experiences.

  • Rising disposable income has made high-end displays and TVs affordable for gamers. HD displays, along with high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) and wireless network compatibility, are increasing gamers' expectations. These add-ons have also improved accessibility to play.

  • The prevalence of high-end sound systems such as home theater sound systems, provides gamers with a real-life-like gaming experience. Such enhanced features are driving the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Rising health issues due to VR in 3D gaming consoles are one of the factors hindering the 3D gaming consoles market growth.

  • Continued use of VR can cause health problems for gamers, due to displaying too many misleading images in the user's field of view.

  • Additionally, users may need to quickly switch from far-field to near-field when using a VR headset continuously to play games. People with poor eyesight can face severe problems in this situation.

  • Also, the continuous use of head-mounted displays (HMDs) can induce nausea, dizziness, and headaches, thereby leading to adverse neurological effects. Such factors will hamper the growth of the global 3D gaming consoles market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, challenges, and forecast period - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this 3D Gaming Consoles Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D gaming consoles market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the 3D gaming consoles market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the 3D gaming consoles market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D gaming consoles market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The cloud gaming market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.13% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5.73 billion. The cost savings and quick onboarding is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as infrastructural requirements may impede the market growth.

  • The mobile gaming market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.26% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 66.43 billion. The popularity of multiplayer mobile games is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growth of alternative gaming platforms may impede the market growth.

3D Gaming Consoles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.63%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.7

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A4Tech Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Atari Inc, Bluestack Systems Inc., GameBender LLC, Guillemot Corp. SA, Kaneva LLC, Logitech International SA, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Unity Technologies Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Communication Services Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Home 3D gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Handheld 3D gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A4Tech Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Apple Inc.

  • 10.5 Atari Inc

  • 10.6 Bluestack Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 Guillemot Corp. SA

  • 10.8 Logitech International SA

  • 10.9 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.11 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Sony Group Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market
Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-gaming-consoles-market-size-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-8-78-billion-from-2021-2026-vendors-manufacturing-multipurpose-gaming-consoles-is-a-key-trend--technavio-301781067.html

SOURCE Technavio

