3D Holographic Display and Services Market Size to Reach USD 3.45 Billion in 2028 | Rapid Establishment of Start-Ups Bringing Cutting Edge Technology to the Market is Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D holographic display and services market size is projected to reach USD 3.45 Billion at a steady CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to rapid establishment of start-ups bringing cutting edge technology to the market, increasing partnerships and joint ventures between established and new entrants in the market, rising adoption of 3D holographic services for events, seminars, conferences, and trade shows etc. Increasing investments for research and development of display-dependent technologies such as digital twin and spinning LEDs is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In March 2020, KNM Eesti and HYPERVSN entered into partnership to transform advertising in Baltic States. The main aim of this partnership is to increase customer base for spinning LEDs in advertisement and retail.

In July 2014, Holotools and Temicon entered into a merger to use their complimentary technology to cater to optical, solar, medical, and environmental applications.

North America and Europe are expected to continue to be major revenue contributors to global market growth going ahead. Both regions have advanced retail infrastructure and robust adoption of 3D holographic displays for product promotion and product penetration.

Medical application of 3D holographic devices has increased significantly due to the advent of medical imaging techniques in the health sector with rising focus on providing more efficient diagnosis.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D holographic display and services market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Spinning LED Pseudo Holographic Display Planar and Television Type Display Heads-Up Display Volumetric Display



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Retail Trade shows & Conferences Digital Signage Medical Imaging Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Retail Media & Advertisement Exhibition Industry Automotive Medical & Healthcare Defense & Aerospace and Aviation Consumer Electronics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Sweden Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



