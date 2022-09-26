3D Imaging Market Size to Grow by USD 29.17 billion, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "3D Imaging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is expected to increase by USD 29.17 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Imaging Market 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the major trends in the market?

The increase in strategic collaborations and M&A is a key trend in the 3D imaging market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 16.5%.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The increasing product launches is driving the 3D imaging market growth. However, factors such as high initial costs of 3D imaging equipment may challenge the market growth.

What is the parent market of the 3D imaging market?

Technavio has categorized the global 3D imaging market as a part of the global systems software market within the global IT software market.

3D Imaging Market 2022-2026: Scope

The 3D imaging market report covers the following areas:

3D Imaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

3D Imaging Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The 3D imaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., Canfield Scientific Inc., Canon Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., GeoCue Group Inc, Guangzhou Frontop Computer Graphics Technology Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., HP Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sony Group Corp, STEMMER IMAGING AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH, Trimble Inc., and VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

3D Imaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D imaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D imaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D imaging market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D imaging market vendors

3D Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 29.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Canfield Scientific Inc., Canon Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., GeoCue Group Inc, Guangzhou Frontop Computer Graphics Technology Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., HP Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sony Group Corp, STEMMER IMAGING AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH, Trimble Inc., and VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.4 Canon Inc.

10.5 GE Healthcare Inc.

10.6 Infineon Technologies AG

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

10.8 Panasonic Corp

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.10 Siemens Healthineers AG

10.11 Sony Group Corp

10.12 STEMMER IMAGING AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

