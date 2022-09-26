U.S. markets closed

3D Imaging Market Size to Grow by USD 29.17 billion, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "3D Imaging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is expected to increase by USD 29.17 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Imaging Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Imaging Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Frequently Asked Questions

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    The increase in strategic collaborations and M&A is a key trend in the 3D imaging market.

  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market?
    The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 16.5%.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The increasing product launches is driving the 3D imaging market growth. However, factors such as high initial costs of 3D imaging equipment may challenge the market growth.

  • What is the parent market of the 3D imaging market?
    Technavio has categorized the global 3D imaging market as a part of the global systems software market within the global IT software market.

3D Imaging Market 2022-2026: Scope

The 3D imaging market report covers the following areas:

3D Imaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

3D Imaging Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The 3D imaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., Canfield Scientific Inc., Canon Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., GeoCue Group Inc, Guangzhou Frontop Computer Graphics Technology Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., HP Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sony Group Corp, STEMMER IMAGING AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH, Trimble Inc., and VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

3D Imaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D imaging market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the 3D imaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the 3D imaging market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D imaging market vendors

Related Reports

CAD Market Research by End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The CAD market in APAC share is expected to increase by USD 1.92 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Simulation and Analysis Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The simulation and analysis software market share is expected to increase by USD 7.98 billion from 2021 to 2026.

3D Imaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 29.17 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Canfield Scientific Inc., Canon Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., GeoCue Group Inc, Guangzhou Frontop Computer Graphics Technology Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., HP Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sony Group Corp, STEMMER IMAGING AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH, Trimble Inc., and VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 Canon Inc.

  • 10.5 GE Healthcare Inc.

  • 10.6 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 10.7 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.8 Panasonic Corp

  • 10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Siemens Healthineers AG

  • 10.11 Sony Group Corp

  • 10.12 STEMMER IMAGING AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-imaging-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-29-17-billion-north-america-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301631917.html

SOURCE Technavio

