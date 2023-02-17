3D imaging market size to increase by USD 29.17 billion; North America to account for 34% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D Imaging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 29.17 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 17.5%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Imaging Market 2022-2026

Regional Analysis

By region, the global 3D imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 34% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing investments by governments and industry participants in additive manufacturing activities and the growing demand for 3D systems in the aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and healthcare industries are driving the growth of the 3D imaging market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The 3D imaging market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers 3D imaging products such as BioTek Gen5 Software.

Canon Inc. - The company offers 3D imaging products such as Infinix i Sky.

GE Healthcare Inc. - The company offers 3D imaging products such as OEC 3D.

Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers 3D imaging products such as Real 3 image sensors.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as increasing product launches, increasing use of virtual reality (VR) devices in the healthcare industry, and increasing adoption of mobile remote surveillance in locations with limited infrastructure. However, the high initial costs of 3D imaging equipment are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Story continues

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into healthcare, media and entertainment, industrial, defense, and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Related Reports:

The hologram market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,091.26 million. The widening applications of holographic technology are notably driving market growth, although factors such as the high cost of holograms may impede the market growth.

The next generation 3D display market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 700.87 million. The emergence of 3D displays for automotive applications is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high availability of substitutes for 3D displays may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this 3D imaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 3D imaging market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D imaging market vendors.

3D Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 29.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022 (%) 16.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Canfield Scientific Inc., Canon Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., GeoCue Group Inc, Guangzhou Frontop Computer Graphics Technology Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., HP Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sony Group Corp, STEMMER IMAGING AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH, Trimble Inc., and VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Information Technology market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.4 Canon Inc.

10.5 GE Healthcare Inc.

10.6 Infineon Technologies AG

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

10.8 Panasonic Corp

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.10 Siemens Healthineers AG

10.11 Sony Group Corp

10.12 STEMMER IMAGING AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 3D Imaging Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-imaging-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-29-17-billion-north-america-to-account-for-34-of-market-growth---technavio-301747526.html

SOURCE Technavio