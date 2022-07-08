U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

3D Imaging Market Size USD 42.5 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 21.5% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Rise of 4D innovation is required to give development freedoms to the 3D imaging market

New York, US, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “3D Imaging Market Analysis by Display Technologies (Autostereoscopic, Anaglyph, Volumetric Display), By Imaging Solutions (3D Sensing, Image Reconstruction), By Industry (Defense & Security, Industrial Imaging Solutions) – Global Forecast 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 42.5 Billion by 2030, registering an 21.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030).

3D Imaging Market Overview

The 3D innovations have been accepted widely by associations across several industry verticals. The global market for 3D imaging has registered a massive rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is credited to the use of mechanical mechanization, increment interest for 3D clinical imaging, and growing utilization of innovation in items like TV, cameras, PDAs, and so forth.

3D Imaging Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 42.5 Billion

CAGR From 2021 to 2030

21.5%

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2030

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Display Technologies, Industry and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

Able Software Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), TomTec Imaging Systems GMBH (Germany), Philips Healthcare Informatics Inc. (U.S), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Company (U.S.), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Google Inc. (U.S.)

Key Market Opportunities

The developing interest for 3D accelerometers in advanced cells and gaming reassures likewise expected to drive the market development.

Key Market Drivers

Rise of 4D innovation is required to give development freedoms to the 3D imaging market

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global 3D imaging market has registered a praiseworthy rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly credited to the growing interest in 3D picture sensors from market sectors such as media & amusement, auto, and assembling. The growing interest for 3D accelerometers in advanced gaming and cells is another major parameter anticipated to boost the market's growth over the coming years. Furthermore, the rise of 4D innovation is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the players across the globe market.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the significant expense of 3D imaging programming is the major aspect projected to hamper the growth of the 3D imaging market.

3D Imaging Market Segments

Among all the end-use sectors, the medical care portion is anticipated to acquire the maximum revenue share across the global 3D imaging market over the assessment timeframe. The segment's growth is credited mainly to the continuing innovative developments in attractive reverberation equipment. Furthermore, the factors such as 3D volumetric recreation programming and filtering conventions are also anticipated to boost the segment's growth over the assessment timeframe.

Among all the display technologies, the holography segment is anticipated to account for the maximum revenue share across the global 3D imaging market over the assessment timeframe.

Based on image solutions, the 3D layout and animation segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global 3D imaging market over the assessment timeframe. It signifies the three-dimensional relationship between the location and size of the object. The solution is rapidly being adopted across various verticals such as construction and, media & entertainment to provide better services for end users. The software offers several design tools for different vendors in the gaming industry to improve their 3D models.

The 3D presentation fragment is anticipated to contribute the largest share across the global market over the coming years among all the hardware.

Out of all the deployment modes, the cloud-based 3D imaging solutions are anticipated to lead the global market over the forecasted timeframe. Several players across the 3D imaging market provide cloud-based 3D imaging solutions to automate the equipment maintenance process and boost profits effectively. The segment's growth is mainly credited to the benefits, such as effective management, scalability, easy maintenance of image data generated, flexibility, agility, and cost-effectiveness of these solutions. Businesses choose to implement cloud-based 3D imaging solutions as these solutions support their regional, cross-country, or cross-regional data recovery strategies. This allows them to make sure strength in case of disasters.

3D Imaging Market Regional Analysis 

The global 3D imaging market is analyzed across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the research reports by MRFR, the North American region is likely to lead the global 3D imaging market over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the growing exercises associated with innovative work. Moreover, the increasing pervasiveness of constant-based sicknesses is another crucial parameter supporting the regional market's growth. Furthermore, the massive openness of present-day medical care offices across the region is also anticipated to boost the growth of the regional 3D imaging market over the assessment timeframe.

The 3D imaging market for the European region is projected to grow rapidly over the assessment timeframe. The growing ubiquity of designing and engineering is the major parameter boosting the regional market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the majority of the market sectors across the globe. But the 3D imaging market has had a different experience during the pandemic period. The sonography segment of the 3D imaging business sector is likely to grow substantially by the end of 2027, as it will cause massive interest from the medical services industry. According to the 3D imaging market research report by MRFR, the upgraded 3D ultrasound machines will assist in the appropriate diagnostics and precise continuous perception of the human body in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 3D gadgets segment will follow the sonography portion. The growing number of cell phone creations worldwide will boost the interest in the 3D hardware portion for the high-goal depiction of ordinary life through the camera focal point.

The interest in the 3D imaging business sector will be substantially from North America as it is the most special district. The region has been an early adopter of several 3D imaging advancements in protection, gaming, amusement, and medical services. The medical care sector across the region will boost a massive demand for these items over the forecasted era. The region's growth is primarily attributed to the progressing research on the momentum COVID-19 pandemic.

3D Imaging Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on 3D Imaging Market Covered are:

  • Able Software Corporation (U.S.)

  • GE Healthcare Inc. (U.S.)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

  • TomTec Imaging Systems GMBH (Germany)

  • Philips Healthcare Informatics Inc. (U.S)

  • Agilent Technologies (U.S.)

  • Hewlett Packard Company (U.S.)

  • Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan)

  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

  • Google Inc. (U.S.)

