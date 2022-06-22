U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

3D Imaging Market size worth $ 94.27 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 20.69% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The increasing need for medical imaging has led to the adoption of 3D technology and the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders. Also, the incorporation of 4D technology rapidly is driving the growth of the 3D Imaging Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "3D Imaging Market" By Hardware (3D Sensor, 3D Display), By Imaging Solution (Image Reconstruction, 3D Modeling, 3D Rendering, 3D Scanning), By Vertical (Education, Healthcare, And Life Sciences), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the 3D Imaging Market size was valued at USD 17.83 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 94.27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.69% from 2022 to 2030.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2394

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Imaging Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global 3D Imaging Market Overview

3D technology has a broad range of applications in medical, entertainment, defense, security & surveillance, industrial automation, architecture, construction, media & entertainment, industrial automation, and others, where 3D medical imaging is one of the prominent end-use applications. Moreover, the rise in demand for 3D displays and sensors for high-resolution visualization, increasing awareness of 3D imaging, growing usage of smartphones and tablets, as well as soaring demand for industrial automation drive the 3D Imaging Market. Several 3D imaging industries prefer this technology due to its high-resolution visualization characteristics. Moreover, the increase in awareness among consumers has fueled the sale of consumer electronics, which creates a positive effect on the market globally.

However, recent research and development and the emergence of 4D technology are projected to increase the consumer base shortly. 3D Imaging has been used across the manufacturing industries with 3D cameras during the planning phase to acquire a 360-degree view. In addition, 3D imaging also has vast potential in the gaming industry thus; the growing use of gaming and advancement in gaming is boosting the growth of the Global 3D Imaging Market. In the entertainment sector, 3D movies are already being developed and the immersive experience offered by 3D imaging in the industry is propelling the growth of the Global 3D Imaging Market.

Key Developments

  • In September 2020, GE Healthcare made the headlines when it broke the news of a collaboration with Wipro and the Indian Institute of Science.

  • In July 2017, Royal Philips acquired TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, a prominent player manufacturing intelligent image analysis software to consolidate its leadership position in cardiac ultrasound, and drive future expansion plans.

  • In September 2020, GE Healthcare introduced Voluson SWIFT, an advanced ultrasound system to help women's health clinicians widen diagnostic capabilities.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Able Software Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Corporation, Tomtec Imaging Systems Gmbh, Google, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Panasonic Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and GE Healthcare.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 3D Imaging Market On the basis of Hardware, Imaging Solution, Vertical, and Geography.

  • 3D Imaging Market, By Hardware

  • 3D Imaging Market, By Imaging Solution

  • 3D Imaging Market, By Vertical

  • 3D Imaging Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market By Technology (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Application (Obstetrics/ Gynecology, Vascular Applications), By Device Display Type (Color ultrasound imaging devices, Black & white (b/w) ultrasound imaging devices.), By End-User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market By Product (Drill Guide, Guide Tubes), By Application (Hip Orthopedic Devices, Knee Orthopedic Devices), By Indication (Acute injuries, Sports injuries), By End User (Hospitals, Radiology Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Magnetoencephalography Market By Application (Clinical Application, Research Applications), By End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic And Research Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Bioluminescence Imaging System Market By Product (Portable Bioluminescence Imaging System Market, Non-Portable Bioluminescence Imaging System Market), By Application (University), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

U.S. Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies curing the Americans

Visualize 3D Imaging Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-imaging-market-size-worth--94-27-billion-globally-by-2030-at-20-69-cagr-verified-market-research-301573064.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

