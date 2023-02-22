U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.94
    +2.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,122.96
    -6.63 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,523.24
    +30.94 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.90
    +13.68 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.01
    -2.35 (-3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.35 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0390 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9260
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,883.39
    -710.71 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.11
    -5.52 (-1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

3D LifePrints Re-launches as “Insight Surgery” in Houston and Achieves FDA 510k Clearances for Orthopedic and CMF Solutions

Insight Surgery
·2 min read

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / At the official launch of their US business in Houston yesterday, 3D LifePrints announced a new company name, Insight Surgery. The re-brand comes alongside receiving their 2nd FDA 510(k) clearance for non-joint replacing osteotomies in the appendicular skeleton. Insight Surgery also announced the opening of their cleanroom manufacturing facility at the Texas Medical Center.

Insight Surgery, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture
Insight Surgery, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture

Insight Surgery's re-brand reflects the evolution of the organisation from a UK-based medical 3D printing company to a cross-Atlantic provider of Personalized Surgery.

Henry Pinchbeck, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer said "Firstly, I'd like to thank Houston for such a warm welcome. We have chosen the launch of our US business as the ideal time to rename the company to "Insight Surgery" so that it aligns with our focus on Digital Planning and Personalized Surgery. Having supplied Personalized Devices to over 1000 surgeries in the UK we now turn our attention to the US market, specifically Texas."

Insight Surgery's official USA launch took place at the British Consulate General's residence in Houston. It was attended by many members of the city's medical and academic community including representatives from Houston Methodist, Texas Children's Hospital, MD Anderson and Texas Medical Center Innovations.

Peter Ellingworth, Chairman of Insight Surgery said "I'm delighted to be back again amongst so many friends and colleagues in Houston. Texas quickly became our first choice as a landing spot and given its proximity to so many world class hospitals, the Texas Medical Center is an ideal location for our first US facility."

Insight Surgery's FDA Cleared Digital Platform, "EmbedMed™" is an end-to-end solution for surgeons that digitizes the surgical planning process and enables the rapid design and manufacture of patient-specific medical devices. Embedmed's functions includes the processing of patient scan data and as a pre-operative software tool for simulating and evaluating surgical planning options. The output files from the system can be provided digitally or as physical Models and Surgical Guides for use in surgery.

Following up their initial clearance for CMF solutions, Insight Surgery's most recent FDA clearance is for non-acute, non-joint replacing osteotomies, including the resection of bone tumors, for the appendicular skeleton. It is believed to be the widest clearance of its type yet obtained by covering both upper and lower extremities.

Paul Fotheringham, Insight Surgery CTO said "Our 2 recent FDA clearances enable us to bring our full range of CMF and Orthopaedic devices to the US market. Our aim is to put these highly impactful devices in surgeons' hands within 5 days of receipt of scan data."

Insight Surgery, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture
Insight Surgery, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture

Insight Surgery is a UK and USA based provider of Personalized Surgery. Their FDA cleared platform EmbedMed0™ digitizes the surgical planning process and allows the rapid design and manufacture of patient-specific medical devices. Insight Surgery provide their services from facilities at the Point of Care greatly reducing the time to delivery.

Henry Pinchbeck
Chief Executive Officer
Insight Surgery
+1 713-893-3717
info@insightsurgery.com

SOURCE: Insight Surgery



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740364/3D-LifePrints-Re-launches-as-Insight-Surgery-in-Houston-and-Achieves-FDA-510k-Clearances-for-Orthopedic-and-CMF-Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Why CVRx Stock Is Plunging Today

    CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial. The BeAT-HF post-market trial assessed 323 patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The patients were randomized into two groups, treatment with Barostim and guideline-directed medical therapy versus guideline-directed medical therapy alone. The primary endpoint was a composite of cardiovascular mort

  • Amazon Closes Health Clinic Deal in Bet on Physicians for Healthcare Growth

    The e-commerce giant struck the $3.9 billion deal for One Medical as CVS and Walgreens also forge expansions based on clinicians.

  • Amazon closes $3.9B buyout of health company One Medical

    Amazon said Wednesday it has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical. The e-commerce giant has said the buyout, which was announced in July, is a key component of its growing health care business, which includes its online drugstore Amazon Pharmacy and a patient to doctor messaging service called Amazon Clinic. One Medical, which was owned by San Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc, has about 815,000 members and 214 medical offices in more than 20 markets.

  • Ozempic Runs Low for Diabetes Patients as Weight-Loss Use Surges

    Drugs like Ozempic have become so popular among people seeking to lose weight that they are now in short supply for patients with diabetes who depend on the medicines. Diabetes patients said they are spending hours trying to find nearby pharmacies that have their prescriptions in stock. If they don’t, some patients have had to reduce dosing of Ozempic and similar drugs to stretch out their supplies, or switch to alternative drugs.

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank Most Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Regeneron (REGN) Rare Disease Drug Gets FDA's Priority Review

    Regeneron's (REGN) application seeking approval of pozelimab for the ultra-rare hereditary immune disease CHAPLE gets Priority Review by the FDA.

  • Harmony Biosciences profits soar on surging sales of narcolepsy drug

    Harmony Biosciences increased profits nearly sixfold in 2022 behind strong sales growth for its flagship product Wakix, a treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy associated with narcolepsy. Harmony's profits jumped to $181.5 million last year from $34.6 million in 2021, according to year-end financial results the company released Tuesday. Dr. Jeffrey M. Dayno, Harmony's interim CEO and chief medical officer, attributed the growth to "continued organic demand" for the prescription medicine approved by Food and Drug Administration in 2019.

  • World's Failure to Wipe Out Covid Bodes Badly for Next Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- For much of the past century, a strategy known as elimination was the gold standard for dealing with deadly new viruses. But China’s abrupt reversal of its Covid Zero policy, which took it to an extreme, has cast doubts over the approach and left a gaping hole in the world’s game plan for the next pandemic. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much

  • 'Block-and-lock' HIV path targeted by UCSF professor, Peninsula drug company

    “This cuts the virus off at its knees," said the co-author of a presentation at the CROI meeting this week.

  • Amazon officially becomes a health care provider after closing purchase of One Medical

    Amazon has completed its buyout of One Medical, but officials aren't done investigating the deal.

  • Nikola (NKLA) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nikola's (NKLA) loss per share and revenues is pegged at 46 cents and $34.12 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snags a Top Chipmaker, Pares Another

    Famed money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, sold some of her stock-in-trade names and bought another one Tuesday. On the sell side, Ark funds dumped 33,704 shares of streaming platform Roku , valued at $2.2 million as of Tuesday's close.

  • Fed Minutes: Almost all officials backed quarter-point hike

    Nearly all Federal Reserve policymakers agreed earlier this month to slow the pace of their rate increases to a quarter-point, with only “a few” supporting a larger half-point hike. The minutes from the Fed’s Jan. 31-Feb.1 meeting said most of the officials supported the quarter-point hike because a slower pace “would better allow them to assess the economy’s progress” toward reducing inflation to their 2% target. The increase raised the Fed’s benchmark rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest in 15 years.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 39.22% and 99.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • U.S. Debt Is Over $30 Trillion. Who’s on the Other Side of Those Liabilities?

    Is the U.S. going bankrupt? Does China own us? The devil is in the details, write Paul J. Simko and Richard P. Smith.

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s bold tax hike to shore up Social Security

    We are entering into what could be a prolonged battle over the future of Social Security and Medicare.

  • Can I Retire at 55 With $3 Million?

    If you plan on having $3 million in savings by the time you turn 55 and you're wondering if you can retire on that amount, then there are some things to consider. From understanding what your costs will be in … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel dividend cut a result of 'very specific issues': DoubleLine's Monica Erickson

    Intel brings out the hatchet to its dividend.

  • Elon Musk Steps Up the Culture War

    Elon Musk is used to winning most of the battles he fights, even those that seem to be lost causes. The serial entrepreneur has, for example, won many rounds against short-sellers, investors who bet stock prices will drop. Tesla, like other tech groups like Apple and Nvidia, is one of the companies in which a lot of short positions have been built.

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry