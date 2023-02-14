3D Mapping and Modelling Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 8.62 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.33% from 2022-2028; Major Technological Breakthroughs and Easy Availability of 3D Equipment to Support Market Growth

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest has recently released a comprehensive research report on the 3D mapping and modelling market. The report is based on a thorough compilation, evaluation, and interpretation of information obtained from reliable and highly trustworthy sources. The primary objective of the research report is to provide an accurate forecast of the emerging trends in the market for the upcoming years, as well as to estimate the growth potential of major regions and segments.

Westford USA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the 3D mapping and modelling market due to increasing demand from various medical, civil, and automotive industries. In addition, the market is anticipated to grow due to its usefulness in planning streets, buildings, and bridges, as well as its growing integration with augmented reality applications. In particular, the rising demand for autonomous vehicles, metros, and other transportation systems has led to increased adoption of 3D mapping technology, further driving the industry's growth.

SkyQuest has reported a significant increase in the number of companies in North America and Europe that are committed to building a majority of their projects as green projects by 2025. The report estimates that there has been a 22% increase in companies willing to build at least 75% of their projects as green projects by the end of 2025. This trend is primarily driven by a growing awareness of the environmental impact of construction activities and a desire to reduce carbon emissions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Mapping and Modelling Market"

Pages - 249

Tables - 76

Figures - 70

3D mapping and modelling is a technology that involves creating 3D representations of objects, buildings, landscapes, and other physical entities using computer-generated imagery. 3D mapping consists in collecting data from various sources, such as aerial images, satellite data, and ground-based measurements, which are then processed using specialized software to create a 3D model. This technology has proven invaluable in various fields, such as urban planning, architecture, engineering, construction, and environmental conservation, enabling more efficient and accurate planning and design processes.

Story continues

Prominent Players in 3D Mapping and Modelling Market

Autodesk (US)

Bentley Systems (US)

Trimble (US)

Alphabet (US)

Intermap Technologies (US)

Airbus (The Netherlands)

Saab AB (Sweden)

CyberCity 3D (US)

Esri (US)

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Topcon (Japan)

Pix4D (Switzerland)

Adobe (US)

Pixologic (US)

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/3d-mapping-and-modelling-market

Projection and Navigation Segment Emerges as the Major Revenue Contributor owing to Increasing Application in Animation Projects

The projection and navigation application category is expected to dominate the 3D mapping and modelling market from 2023 to 2028, followed by the 3D mapping application category. It can be attributed to the fact that 3D-based projection and navigation technology is rapidly evolving, enabling the animation of static objects and structures by converting 3D points to a 2D plane. Video artists use this technique to match videos to the structures they are projecting onto, creating fascinating 3D effects that are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

In 2022, the North American region held the dominant 3D mapping and 3D modeling market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increased demand for a realistic virtual representation of products by small and medium-sized firms and government agencies for marketing purposes. Moreover, during the forecast period, the rising acceptance of cloud and IoT technologies, coupled with the growing use of the internet, is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the region's 3D mapping and 3D modeling market.

Engineering and Construction Verticals Continues Market Dominance as 3D Mapping Finds Extensive Use in Construction Activities

Based on SkyQuest's segment analysis, the engineering and construction sectors are projected to experience substantial growth between 2023 and 2028, thanks to the widespread adoption of 3D mapping and modeling software tools and services. With 3D mapping and modeling technology, computer-generated buildings and landscapes can be constructed with greater accuracy and precision, allowing for more efficient and cost-effective construction processes. This technology has revolutionized the construction industry's operations, enabling architects, engineers, and builders to visualize and simulate structures before they are built, thereby reducing errors and increasing efficiency.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness swift growth in the coming years, owing to a growing number of prominent players across different regions. The research report also examines the individual market factors that are likely to influence the industry's growth and discusses the regulatory changes in the domestic market, which can impact the market's current and future trends. The country-wise analysis in the report provides a deeper understanding of the market's dynamics and helps businesses to identify potential growth opportunities in the region.

The research report provides a comprehensive overview of leading companies' operations and business divisions through their business profiles. It also includes an in-depth analysis of the 3D mapping and modelling market, comprising regional assessments and global, regional, and local competitive studies, enabling market participants to gain insights into the level of competition. This valuable information can help businesses make informed decisions about their operations and marketing strategies.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/3d-mapping-and-modelling-market

Key Developments in the 3D Mapping and Modelling Market

Bluesky Geospatial Ltd. has recently launched its cutting-edge MetroVista 3D aerial mapping program in the United States. This innovative service uses a hybrid imaging-LiDAR airborne sensor to capture highly detailed 3D data of urban areas, including 360-degree views of buildings and street-level features. The data collected by this program can be used to create digital twins, visualizations, and simulations, among other applications.

MapmyIndia, a digital mapping, and geospatial software company, has recently invested Rs 7 crores for a 20% stake in Indrones Solutions Private Limited, an emerging drone solutions startup. This partnership will enable Indrones to expand its operations, develop autonomous drones, and deliver larger and more complex projects for its customers.

Sauber Technologies and BOBST, two prominent Swiss innovators, have announced a new technology partnership that will focus on developing and implementing state-of-the-art 3D printed parts for BOBST's inkjet label presses. As a leading printing and converting equipment manufacturer for the global label and packaging industries, BOBST is keen on advancing its technology to enhance its offerings in this highly competitive industry.

ClearEdge3D recently released its newest version of EdgeWise 3D modeling software, called EdgeWise 5.7. This major update is geared towards improving the process of creating accurate as-built models using mobile and unified scan data. With the new update, users can now easily and automatically extract pipe elements, making the modeling process even faster and more efficient.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/3d-mapping-and-modelling-market

Key Questions Answered in 3D Mapping and Modelling Market Report

What is the industry's projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and expected market valuation in the next five years?

What are some emerging trends shaping the market globally, and how are they expected to impact the industry in the near future?

Who are some of the leading companies dominating the Market, and what are their unique strengths and competitive advantages?

Which sub-segments in the 3D mapping and modelling market are predicted to experience the most significant growth in the next few years?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Blockchain Market

Global Mass Flow Controller Market

Global Precision Farming Software Market

Global Cyber Security Services Market

Global Cyber Security Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



