3D Mapping and Modelling Market is expected to grow from US$ 4,488.20 million in 2021 to US$ 12,134.08 million by 2028

ReportLinker

It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15. 5% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements in North America have led to a highly competitive 3D mapping and modelling market. Moreover, the region is the home of the world’s largest media and entrainment industry, which harnesses the latest design and animation tools to produce enhanced graphical content.

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Mapping and Modelling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Component, 3D Mapping Application, 3D Modelling Application, and Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073118/?utm_source=GNW





The region has a diversified manufacturing sector consisting of consumers and industrial products.It is the home of most of the fortune 500 companies globally and also has extensive design and R&D centers.



Due to these factors, the adoption of designing tools is prominent in the region. Manufacturing companies invest ample amounts in designing tools, such as 3D mapping and modelling tools, to deliver competitive products contributing to the 3D mapping and modelling market growth.



Further, the presence of a vast manufacturing sector subsequently complements the logistics industry in the region.With a focus on optimizing resources, logistics industries are now actively investing in advanced technology, including 3D mapping and modelling tools for maximizing the use of warehouse facilities.



For instance, Stratasys Ltd., a leading polymer 3D printing solutions supplier, said that it had bought all of Xaar 3D Ltd.’s remaining shares from Xaar plc, paving the way for its growth into production-scale 3D printing. Stratasys has already invested 45% in Xaar 3D.

The Canadian Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) category provides architectural design, engineering design, and construction services. Architects’ increasing use of 3D rendering software to overcome design flaws for cost-effectiveness in the manufacturing and construction phases boost industry growth. 3D rendered pictures provide prospective purchasers with realistic real-life experiences related to the completed product. This enables the consumer to make educated selections based on the essential facts.



In Canada, engineers and construction experts are using 3D rendering software to increase visualization and simulation to entice consumers or investors.Lumion, for example, provides advanced 3D rendering software designed exclusively for architects.



To increase 3D mapping and modelling market share and enhance their position in the business, key companies are also relying on inorganic development tactics.For example, Adobe published the newest edition of their 2D and 3D compositing tool dimension program in April 2019 to include cloud 3D rendering.



This capability aided the firm in developing a unique cloud rendering solution that offloads the rendering process from on-premise machines to the cloud.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on 3D Mapping and Modelling Market



Among the MEA countries, Iran and South Africa faced the highest COVID-19 cases.Iraq, Israel, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are other countries that faced economic impact due to the pandemic.



The region comprises various growing economies, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, considered the prospective markets for leading companies.The industry has been around for a long time, although only on a limited scale.



This is evolving with more worldwide exposure, information transfer, and training from multinational animation and game firms. Several animations, VFX, gaming firms, and animators are emerging in the sector, focusing on appealing tales and content that use the continent’s enormous potential client base.

Currently, Gulf countries are on the verge of adopting transformative technologies in various verticals to enhance the socio-economic conditions of the countries.The region comprises many growing economies, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are diversified markets for 3D mapping and modelling providers due to the huge presence of a wide customer base.



Increasing investments in advancing 3D modelling and new virtual reality technology are anticipated to open new revenue streams in the 3D mapping and modelling market growth over the forecast period.



Based on component, the 3D mapping and modelling market has been segmented into software tools and services.Based on the 3D mapping application, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into inspection and measurement, object reconstruction, projection and navigation, reporting and virtualization, and others.



Based on 3D modelling application, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into product marketing, animation & movies, gaming & designing, architectural rendering, and others.By deployment mode, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.



Based on organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.Based on vertical, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into retail & consumer goods, engineering & construction, healthcare & life sciences, transportation & logistics, government & defense, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and others.



Based on geography, the global 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



The 3D mapping and modelling market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast concerning all the market segments.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



Participants in this process are industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the 3D mapping and modelling market.



The key companies operating in the 3D mapping and modelling market are Autodesk; Saab AB; Golden Software; Trimble; Bentley Systems; Alphabet; Intermap Technologies; Airbus; Esri; CyberCity 3D; Topcon; Dassault Systèmes; Adobe; Pix4D; Pixologic; Flight Evolved; MAXON; Onionlab; The Foundry Visionmongers; Mitsubishi Electric; Apple; WRLD; GeoDigital; GeoSLAM; Mapbox; DeepMap; Civil Maps; Hivemapper; Shapr3D; Innersight; Astrivis; Pointivo; and Dynamic Map Platform.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073118/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



