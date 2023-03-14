3D Metrology Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the 3d metrology market are FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Keyence, Perceptron, Inc., Applied Materials, Inc., Automated Precision, Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Creaform, Inc.

, Renishaw plc, Kla Corporation, Intertek Group PLC., Exact Metrology, and Jenoptik.



The global 3D metrology market grew from $10.85 billion in 2022 to $11.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The 3D metrology market is expected to grow to $17.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The 3D metrology market includes revenues earned by entities by providing 3d metrology services such as digitizing/scanning, quality assurance, reverse engineering and photogrammetry.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The 3D metrology refers to electronic non-contact and contact measurement devices used to collect 3D data from physical objects such as textures, geometries, colors, shapes and others. 3D Metrology assists in product quality control, inspection, reverse engineering, and virtual simulation and has numerous applications in industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive, architectural, medical, energy, and power.



North America was the largest region in the 3D metrology market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the 3D metrology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of 3D Metrology coordinate measuring machines (CMM), optical digitizer and scanner (ODS), automated optical inspection, video measuring machines (VMM), and other products.Optical Scanners and Digitizers are non-contact metrology equipment that pictures an object by acquiring many coordinate points and reconstructing them using the software.



The application is quality control & inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation, and other applications. The other end-user includes aerospace & defense, automotive, heavy machinery industry, electronics, architecture & construction, mining, and other end-users.



The increase in adoption of industry 4.0 is significantly driving the growth of the 3D metrology market. Industry 4.0 is referred to as a fourth industrial revolution, which focuses on interconnectivity, machine learning, and real-time data. Companies and industries across the globe are investing in innovative technologies including advanced 3D metrology systems as part of a shift towards industry 4.0 to improve manufacturing efficiency and increase connectedness and access to real-time information across partners, products, people, and stakeholders involved across the supply chain. According to the study conducted by the National Association of Software and Services Companies in collaboration with Capgemini in 2022, the investments in Industry 4.0 has grown by 10X between 2010 and 2020 and are expected to reach $200 billion by 2025. Thus, the increase in the adoption of industry 4.0 is expected to propel the growth of the 3D metrology market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the 3D metrology market.Major companies operating in the 3D metrology market are focused on developing innovative technologies that offer to provide faster and more efficient 3D measurement solutions.



For instance, Shining 3D, a China-based provider of technologies for 3D digitization and 3D inspection, releases FreeScan UE Pro expanding its FreeScan UE series of blue laser Metrology 3D scanners.The power of laser and photogrammetry is combined in FreeScan UE Pro to deliver a highly productive, fully featured solution for large-scale 3D inspection and reverse engineering.



It inherits FreeScan UE’s high precision, metrology-grade accuracy, and lightweight construction while increasing fine scanning and precise global control of large-scale workpiece scanning.



In May 2021, Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC, a USA-based company involved in the development, manufacturing and distribution of multidimensional metrology solutions acquired Capture 3D, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, The acquisition by Zeiss was focused on expanding its existing portfolio of 3D metrology devices and enhance its business presence across the globe. Capture 3D, Inc. is a USA-based provider of 3D scanning technology, 3D software, photogrammetry, and other products



The countries covered in the 3D metrology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The 3D metrology market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides 3D metrology market statistics, including 3D metrology industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a 3D metrology market share, detailed 3D metrology market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the 3D metrology industry. This 3D metrology market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

