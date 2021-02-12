The 3D metrology market is estimated to grow from USD 9.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026
A few key factors driving the growth of this market are increased R&D spending on 3D metrology, focus on quality control while manufacturing goods, and demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services companies.
Factors such as increasing adoption of cloud computing services and surging demand for industry 4.0 are expected to provide growth opportunities to players in the 3D metrology market.
The 3D metrology CMM market for articulated arm CMM is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026
Automotive and aerospace & defense are the key industries for the 3D metrology CMM market, and these industries have started to adopt portable systems such as articulated arm CMM for measuring manufactured spare parts and key components that are used in vehicles or airplanes.The articulated CMM is used for point-cloud inspection or reverse-engineering owing to its ability to provide quick measurement with the help of laser scanners.
The portable articulated arm CMM is user-friendly and provides quick and accurate measurements of any object within a specified range.
3D metrology market for quality control and inspection is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026
Under quality control and inspection, 3D metrology is used for alignment, CAD-based inspection, dimensional analysis, and machine calibration, among others.Manufacturers use 3D metrology for accurate 3D scanning and inspection analysis to derive corrective action without slowing down the production.
Automotive and aerospace & defense are the major industries where 3D metrology is used for quality control and inspection. 3D metrology is mainly used in the automotive industry for automotive component inspection, powertrain components, and full-body inspection, as well as for checking the accuracy and precision of all areas in a vehicle plant.
North America to account for second largest size of 3D metrology market during forecast period
North America is expected to account for second largest size of 3D metrology market from 2021 to 2026.The US held the largest share of the 3D metrology market in North America in 2020.
The presence of several automobile manufacturers and research institutes and large semiconductor companies in this region has increased the demand for 3D metrology equipment, which is fueling the growth of the North American 3D metrology market. The sales of 3D metrology equipment are expected to rise in key industrial segments including automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, and heavy machinery.
Hexagon (Sweden), FARO Technologies (US), KEYENCE Corp. (Japan), Jenoptik (Germany), Nikon Corp. (Japan), Mitutoyo Corp. (Japan), ZEISS Group (Germany), KLA Corp. (US), Perceptron (US), Renishaw (UK), Creaform (Canada), Baker Hughes Company (US), CyberOptics Corp. (US), Trimble, Inc. (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Automated Precision, Inc. (US) and Metrologic Group (France) are few major players in 3D metrology market.
Research Coverage
Based on offering, the 3D metrology has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.Based on product type, the market has been classified into coordinate measuring machine (CMM), optical digitizer and scanner (ODS), form measurement equipment, video measuring machine (VMM), 3D automated optical inspection system (AOI), and others including 3D X-ray and CT system.
Based on application, the 3D metrology market has been segmented into quality control and inspection, virtual simulation, reverse engineering, and others including as-built documentation and modeling.Based on end-user industry, the 3D metrology market has been segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, heavy machinery, energy and power, medical, semiconductor and electronics, mining, architecture and construction, and others.
Based on region, the 3D metrology market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).
