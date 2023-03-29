U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

3D Metrology Market to hit $25 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

·4 min read
3D metrology industry is expected to register 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by surging demand for non-contact inspection systems for automobile manufacturing.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global 3D Metrology Market was estimated at USD 10 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $25 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Surging demand for non-contact inspection systems for automobile manufacturing is expected to have a positive impact on the 3D metrology market. In recent years, the automobile sector has witnessed a substantial transformation from conventional to electric mobility, necessitating the demand for advanced manufacturing facilities. With rapid digitization and automation, manufacturers worldwide are investing heavily in 3D CT automated X-ray inspection (AXI), 3D solder paste inspection (SPI), and 3D automated optical inspection (AOI). Moreover, several automobile and aviation companies are boosting innovations and advancements in manufacturing through hefty funding initiatives.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5482


Surging 3D inspection system application scope in industrial parts production to drive industry statistics
3D metrology market valuation from the software component segment crossed USD 2 billion in 2022. Novel software solutions are gaining significant traction in various industries as they have the ability to provide comprehensive and self-explanatory reports with textual and graphical data for the analysis and identification of production trends and real-time deviation.

Over the past few years, the use of CAD/CAM tools has increased substantially in the field of designing, accelerating the need for tooling, sheet metal, and production engineering. 3D inspection systems help test and investigate part components with the help of multiple software for failure analysis, wall thickness distribution, and dimensional analysis. These systems are further deployed in the pre-production stage of the manufacturing life cycle of medical device components, engineered parts, aerospace castings, and automotive piston heads.

Key reasons for 3D metrology market growth:

  1. Growing use of 3D data for modelling and analysis in various industries.

  2. Increasing R&D investments in 3D metrology.

  3. Growing need for increased production speed by electronics manufacturing services companies.

  4. High focus on quality control in manufacturing sector.

  5. Rising demand for big data analytics.

Increasing semiconductor production to foster demand for 3D metrology
The 3D metrology market share from semiconductors is poised to reach over USD 2.5 billion by the end of 2032. With the growing burden on semiconductor production, manufacturers are rapidly integrating metrology for semiconductor fabrication in order to maximize their yield while cutting costs. For instance, in February 2023, Infinitesima, a U.K.-based leader in advanced metrology solutions provider, announced the distribution of its Metron3D metrology systems for semiconductor applications. The growing demand for semiconductors is thus expected to favor 3D metrology adoption to boost manufacturing.

Rapid industrialization to promote 3D metrology industry expansion in Asia Pacific
Asia pacific 3D metrology market size is anticipated to expand at over 10% CAGR through 2032 driven by the increasing collaborations among industry players in the region. Furthermore, the robust industrial growth and the expanding manufacturing output across countries such as China will represent lucrative scope for the adoption of 3D metrology systems across APAC.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5482?gmpaycod=sugmp

New product development to power 3D metrology industry expansion

Applied Materials, Inc., Automated Precision, Inc (API), Baker Hughes Company, Bruker, Carmar Accuracy Co. Ltd., CyberOptics, FARO Technologies, Inc., GOM Metrology (Zeiss International), Hexagon AB, Keyence Corporation, KLA Corporation, Nikon Metrology NV, Novacam Technologies, Inc., Perceptron, Inc., Renishaw plc, Autodesk Inc., EDM Intelligent Solutions, Proto3000, CREAFORM, Intertek Group Plc, and SGS SA are some of the leading companies in the global 3D metrology market. These players are expanding their product portfolios with the launch of innovative offerings for scaled revenue sales.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 4   Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1    Introduction
4.2    Company market share, 2022
4.3    Competitive analysis of major 3D metrology providers, 2022
4.4    Competitive analysis of prominent market players, 2022
4.5    Competitive positioning matrix
4.6    Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5   Global Market, By Component
5.1    Key trends, by component
5.2    Hardware
5.3    Software
5.4    Services

Chapter 6   Global Market, By Application
6.1    Key trends, by application
6.2    Quality Control & Inspection
6.3    Reverse Engineering
6.4    Virtual Simulation
6.5    3D Scanning

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights
Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


