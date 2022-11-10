3D Modeling Market is Projected to Reach US$ 6.33 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research

3D Modeling Market is expected to reach US$ 6.33 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.49% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the 3d Modeling Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2683/3d-modeling-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the 3d modeling market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Lack of appropriate technologies, tools, or systems in the past few years, obtaining 3D data was a tough task.

The development of 3D material has gained popularity owing to the emergence of 3D technology viewing.

It has led to the development of various 3D mapping technologies which can map 3D content in the environment.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





3D Modeling Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise),

By Application (Inspection and Measurement, Object Reconstruction, Projection and Navigation, Reporting and Virtualization, Others),

By End Use (Retail and Consumer Goods, Engineering and Construction, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defence, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Story continues

3D Modeling Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The market has been classified into inspection and measurement, object reconstruction, projection and navigation, reporting and virtualization, and others. Under these, the projection and navigation segment held a significant market share in 2021. 3D-based projection & navigation is a rapidly advancing technology that helps to convert 3D points to a 2D plane and adds animation to static & structured objects, which boosts segment growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American market held the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the growing adoption of cloud and IoT, rising use of the web, and surging demand for realistic virtual views of 3D products for marketing purposes by small & medium businesses and government bodies, which bolsters the regional market growth during the review period.

COVID-19 Impact on the 3d modeling market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2683/3d-modeling-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Alphabet (US)

Autodesk (US)

Bentley Systems (US)

Vricon (US)

Airbus (France)

Trimble (US)

Intermap Technologies (Canada)

CyberCity 3D (US)

Esri (US)

Topcon (Japan)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the 3d modeling market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –



Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176



