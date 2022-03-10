U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,239.75
    -35.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,981.00
    -284.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,570.75
    -164.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.00
    -24.30 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.20
    +4.50 (+4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    2,011.20
    +23.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.43 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.61
    -1.52 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3173
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9310
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,174.77
    -2,952.90 (-7.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.23
    -48.11 (-5.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.96
    -88.76 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
COMING UP:

February CPI preview: Consumer prices likely set fresh 40-year high

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

3D Printed Brain Model Market Size Worth $96.9 Million by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printed brain model market size is expected to reach USD 96.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the global market in 2020; however, it is expected to witness lucrative growth post-pandemic due to the high-accuracy 3D-printed brain models, which are used by surgeons and practicing residents for pre-surgical planning to perform surgeries effectively and accurately. It helps new surgeons to practice surgery and is used for the study of brain anatomy. It is a very cost-effective and efficient method.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) segment is expected to grow at the second-fastest CAGR of 16.5% over the forecasted period. The growth can be credited to the high demand for FDM technology.

  • The plastic materials segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020.

  • The segment is also expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising demand for these materials.

  • North America was the dominant regional market in 2020 on account of the high adoption rate of new technologies and the presence of a large number of key players.

  • However, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary, "3D Printed Brain Model Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Materials (Plastic, Polymer), By Technology (SLA, CJP, FDM), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

3D Printed Brain Model Market Growth & Trends

Through these prototypes, a patient's condition can be studied easily and the surgical process can also be explained to the patient. These systems also reduce the number of tests done on animals for the development of drugs, as those tests can now be performed on a 3D-printed brain model, which will lead to more accurate and efficient drugs. Thus, these also find application in the field of research. With the growing attention and capabilities in neurological medicines, the demand for these is expected to grow over the forecast period. The global pandemic had caused an economic slowdown, leading to reduced expenditure in this market.

There has been a reduced demand for these products due to delays in non-emergency services. The cancellation of surgical procedures critically hit the market revenue in 2020. The economic crisis has even led to a few industry players shutting down their business due to decreased demand for these services owing to the fact that this is a niche market and numerous start-ups were unable to procure investments to sustain during the pandemic. Nonetheless, it is expected that this industry will gain momentum again post 2022 due to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases and the growing need for personalized healthcare. According to a 2020 survey by the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), approximately 30 million people suffered from neurological disorders in India.

3D Printed Brain Model Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printed brain model market based on technology, material, and region:

3D Printed Brain Model Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Stereolithography (SLA)

  • ColorJet Printing (CJP)

  • MultiJet/PolyJet Printing

  • Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

  • Others

3D Printed Brain Model Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Polymer

  • Plastics

  • Others

3D Printed Brain Model Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028))

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of 3D Printed Brain Model Market

  • Stratasys Ltd.

  • CELLINK

  • Cyfuse Biomedical

  • Rokit Healthcare Inc.

  • MedPrin

  • 3D Systems

  • Formlabs

  • Voxeljet

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Brain Implants Market - The global brain implants market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, depression, and tremors as well as growing investments in R&D to develop cost-effective brain implants is attributing to the growth of the market.

  • Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market - The global deep brain stimulation devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028. Surge in incidence of neurological disorders, growing awareness about the deep brain stimulation devices and introduction of technologically advanced products are attributing to the growth of market.

  • Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment & Management Devices Market - The global traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing incidence of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and rising awareness about TBIs are driving the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-printed-brain-model-market-size-worth-96-9-million-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301499910.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

