3D-printed composite materials market size to grow by USD 203.83 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by superior properties of composite materials - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D-printed composite materials market size is estimated to increase by USD 203.83 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the superior properties of composite materials. 3D-printed composite materials are increasingly adopted in various industrial applications because of their exceptional properties. They have a high strength-to-weight ratio and lower specific gravity than traditional metals and other substitutes. Some of the other properties of composite materials include fire resistance, high insulation, increased tear and wear resistance, chemical resistance, ability to incorporate translucency, low thermal conductivity, high rigidity and stiffness, fatigue resistance, low coefficient of thermal expansion, chemical and biological inertness, and design flexibility. Many such properties have increased the use of 3D-printed composite materials in various end-user applications, which is driving the growth of the market. Discover the key insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027, get a glimpse - Request a sample report

Global 3D-Printed Composite Materials Market – Vendor Analysis

The global 3D-printed composite materials market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and global vendors. As product differentiation is low, vendors compete to obtain a higher market share. In addition, vendors are increasingly investing in the R and D of 3D-printed materials to differentiate themselves. Thus, the threat of rivalry was high in 2022, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

3D Systems Corp. - The company offers products such as Accura CeraMAX Composite.

AREVO Inc. - The company offers 3D-printed composite materials such as Nylon CF.

Arkema Group - The company offers 3D-printed composite materials such as CHP binders and Furan binders.

BASF SE - The company offers 3D-printed composite materials such as Ultramid Extrusion polyamides.

3DXTech

Cosine Additive Inc.

CRP Technology Srl

General Electric Co.

Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd.

Hoganas AB

Koninklijke DSM NV

Markforged Inc.

Sandvik AB

SLM Solutions Group AG

Solvay SA

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global 3D-Printed Composite Materials Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on material (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and others), type (polymer matrix composites, metal matrix composites, and ceramic matrix composites), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the carbon fiber segment will be significant over the forecast period. Carbon fiber offers more design flexibility, stronger parts, and the capacity to create intricate geometries in 3D printing applications. Hence, it is extensively used in aerospace and automotive industries. Also, 3D-printing carbon fiber composites are being used in fields such as medicine, consumer electronics, and sporting goods owing to their increased strength and flexibility. These factors drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3D-printed composite materials market.

North America will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by increased investments in additive manufacturing technologies. The growth in the aerospace and defense industry, government support for small- and medium-sized industries, and the rise in the number of air passengers are other factors driving the growth of the 3D-printed composite materials market in North America.

Learn more about global, regional, and country-level market parameters and how they influence the growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global 3D-Printed Composite Materials Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trend –

The increased demand for carbon fiber composites is identified as the key trend in the market. Automotive and aerospace companies are employing 3D-printed carbon fiber composite materials to create components that are cheaper, lighter, and stronger. Carbon fiber composites offer a high strength-to-weight ratio when compared with their conventional metal counterparts. They are lightweight and help reduce the curb weight of vehicles and enhance efficiency. Also, the abrasion and stress-resistant properties of 3D-printed carbon fiber composite materials increase the lifespan of components. Such benefits are increasing the use of 3D-printed carbon fiber composites, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major challenge –

The easy availability of substitutes is identified as a major challenge affecting the growth of the market. The market has several substitute products such as thermoplastic polymer, photopolymer, and metal powders. These are commonly used to print household and personal 3D products using fused filament fabrication or fused deposition modeling 3D printers. Composites such as polyethylene terephthalate require minimal post-processing. Other substitutes such as metal powders have high packaging density and spherical morphology. Such factors have increased the use of substitutes in end-user application which is hindering the market growth.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics significantly. Learn how? View the sample report!

What are the key data covered in this 3D-printed composite materials market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D-printed composite materials market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 3D-printed composite materials market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D-printed composite materials market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D-printed composite materials market vendors

3D-Printed Composite Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 203.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., 3DXTech, AREVO Inc., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Cosine Additive Inc., CRP Technology Srl, General Electric Co., Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd., Hoganas AB, Koninklijke DSM NV, Markforged Inc., Sandvik AB, SLM Solutions Group AG, Solvay SA, The ExOne Co., Treed Filaments, EOS GmbH, Materialise NV, and Stratasys Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

