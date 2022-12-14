U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

3D Printed Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region

·4 min read
3D Printed Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Technology (Inkjet Printing, Fused Deposition Modeling, Stereolithography, ZipDose Technology, Others), By Application (Orthopedic, Neurology, Dental, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clincs, Academic & Research Institutions, Others), By Region

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printed Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region"

The global 3d printed drugs market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to increasing awareness amongst people and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of 3D printed drugs.

Besides increasing number of patients suffering from dysphagia is expected to support the market growth in the coming years.Dysphagia is characterized by difficulty in swallowing.

In this disease, it takes more time and effort to move food or liquid from mouth to stomach. 3D printed drugs are drugs created by 3D printing technology that are used to treat patients suffering from dysphagia. 3D printed drugs have a porous structure that can rapidly disintegrate in the mouth. Besides, increasing investments by government organizations for inventing new drugs related to different diseases couples with growing awareness regarding usage of 3D printed drugs among people and healthcare providers will further boost the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, growing popularity of personalized medicine is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, renal problems, among others across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global 3D printed drugs market.According to global cancer observatory, around 19,292,789 new cancer cases were reported worldwide in 2020, with breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectum cancer, prostate cancer and stomach cancer being the most prevalent types.

This in turn is expected to increase the demand for 3D printed drugs for the treatment of different types of cancers. Additionally, growing geriatric population across the globe which is susceptible to various diseases requires medications that are not only effective but also affordable, thereby fuelling the growth of global 3D printed drugs market.

Benefits Associated With 3D Printed Drugs
There are numerous benefits associated with the use of 3D Printed Drugs such as using this technique medicines can be produced in small batches with carefully tailored shapes, dosages, and sizes, among others.In addition, the use of 3D printing technology can significantly reduce manufacturing costs.

This in turn is expected to increase investments in this space, thereby supporting the market growth during the forecast period. However, increased awareness of the benefits of these medications, such as their immediate solubility, faster manufacturing time, reduced waste, and easy on-demand manufacturing is likely to create multiple prospects for market growth.

Market Segmentation
The Global 3D Printed Drugs market can be segmented by technology, by application, by end user, and by region.Based on technology, the market can be categorized into inkjet printing, fused deposition modeling, stereolithography, zipdose technology, and others.

Based on application, the market can be fragmented into orthopedic, neurology, dental, and others.Based on end user, the market can be grouped into hospitals & clincs, academic & research institutions, and others.

Regionally, North America dominated the market among Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.Among the different countries, United States dominated the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market on account of growing adoption, use and availability of personalized medicines in the United States.

The number of personalized medicines available in the United States in 2020 were around 286.

Market Players
Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC., FabRx Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Triastek, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Formac Pharmaceuticals N.V., AstraZeneca plc, Extend Biosciences, Inc., Affinity Therapeutics, LLC, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Corporation are some of the leading players operating in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global 3D Printed Drugs Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Technology:
o Inkjet Printing
o Fused Deposition Modeling
o Stereolithography
o Zip Dose Technology
o Others
• 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Application:
o Orthopedic
o Neurology
o Dental
o Others
• 3D Printed Drugs Market, By End User:
o Hospital & Clinics
o Academic & Research Institutions
o Others
• 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
Egypt

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global 3D Printed Drugs Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373099/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


