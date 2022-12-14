3D Printed Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region

ReportLinker

3D Printed Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Technology (Inkjet Printing, Fused Deposition Modeling, Stereolithography, ZipDose Technology, Others), By Application (Orthopedic, Neurology, Dental, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clincs, Academic & Research Institutions, Others), By Region

The global 3d printed drugs market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to increasing awareness amongst people and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of 3D printed drugs.



Besides increasing number of patients suffering from dysphagia is expected to support the market growth in the coming years.Dysphagia is characterized by difficulty in swallowing.



In this disease, it takes more time and effort to move food or liquid from mouth to stomach. 3D printed drugs are drugs created by 3D printing technology that are used to treat patients suffering from dysphagia. 3D printed drugs have a porous structure that can rapidly disintegrate in the mouth. Besides, increasing investments by government organizations for inventing new drugs related to different diseases couples with growing awareness regarding usage of 3D printed drugs among people and healthcare providers will further boost the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, growing popularity of personalized medicine is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, renal problems, among others across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global 3D printed drugs market.According to global cancer observatory, around 19,292,789 new cancer cases were reported worldwide in 2020, with breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectum cancer, prostate cancer and stomach cancer being the most prevalent types.



This in turn is expected to increase the demand for 3D printed drugs for the treatment of different types of cancers. Additionally, growing geriatric population across the globe which is susceptible to various diseases requires medications that are not only effective but also affordable, thereby fuelling the growth of global 3D printed drugs market.



Benefits Associated With 3D Printed Drugs

There are numerous benefits associated with the use of 3D Printed Drugs such as using this technique medicines can be produced in small batches with carefully tailored shapes, dosages, and sizes, among others.In addition, the use of 3D printing technology can significantly reduce manufacturing costs.



This in turn is expected to increase investments in this space, thereby supporting the market growth during the forecast period. However, increased awareness of the benefits of these medications, such as their immediate solubility, faster manufacturing time, reduced waste, and easy on-demand manufacturing is likely to create multiple prospects for market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global 3D Printed Drugs market can be segmented by technology, by application, by end user, and by region.Based on technology, the market can be categorized into inkjet printing, fused deposition modeling, stereolithography, zipdose technology, and others.



Based on application, the market can be fragmented into orthopedic, neurology, dental, and others.Based on end user, the market can be grouped into hospitals & clincs, academic & research institutions, and others.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.Among the different countries, United States dominated the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market on account of growing adoption, use and availability of personalized medicines in the United States.



The number of personalized medicines available in the United States in 2020 were around 286.



Market Players

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC., FabRx Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Triastek, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Formac Pharmaceuticals N.V., AstraZeneca plc, Extend Biosciences, Inc., Affinity Therapeutics, LLC, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Corporation are some of the leading players operating in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global 3D Printed Drugs Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Technology:

o Inkjet Printing

o Fused Deposition Modeling

o Stereolithography

o Zip Dose Technology

o Others

• 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Application:

o Orthopedic

o Neurology

o Dental

o Others

• 3D Printed Drugs Market, By End User:

o Hospital & Clinics

o Academic & Research Institutions

o Others

• 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global 3D Printed Drugs Market.



