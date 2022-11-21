3D-Printed Footwear Market to Grow by USD 1.62 Bn, Increasing Number Of New Product Launches to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D-printed footwear market is estimated to grow by USD 1.62 billion from 2021-2026. In addition, the report projects that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.86% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by end-user (men and women) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Make confident decisions using our insights and analysis. Request a FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D-Printed Footwear Market 2022-2026

3D-Printed Footwear Market: Drivers and Trend

One of the key factors driving the growth of the global 3D-printed footwear market growth is the increase in the number of new product launches. Key players are trying to attract customers by introducing new types of 3D-printed footwear. New product launches help vendors to increase the sales of their footwear and their overall market shares, which drive the growth of the global 3D-printed footwear market. For instance, in June 2021, Adidas announced the launch of the latest version of its 3D-printed shoes, Futurecraft 'STRUNG'. In May 2021, Adidas announced the launch of 4DFWD shoes with Carbon 3D-printed lattice midsole. In May 2020, Under Armour launched its first 3D-printed performance trainer, the UA Architech. Such factors are expected to positively impact market growth in the coming years.

Another key factor driving the global 3D-printed footwear market growth is the innovations in 3D printing. 3D printing technology helps vendors reduce the time required from conceptualizing a new design to reaching store shelves by one-third compared with the typical requirement. Hence, such benefits offered by 3D printing technology in the footwear market have encouraged technology providers to develop updated versions of footwear products. For instance, in February 2019, Carbon, a US-based provider of 3D printing technologies, unveiled its new 3D printer, L1. In April 2019, Stratasys Ltd. (Stratasys) announced the launch of its F120 3D printer. The new 3D printer is equipped with simple controls and remote self-monitoring. It ensures high levels of reliability and repeatability. Therefore, the innovations in 3D printing technology may encourage the vendors to integrate such technologies, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market.

3D-Printed Footwear Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the men segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The 3D-printed footwear market share growth by the men segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed mainly to the various innovative products offered by vendors operating in the 3D-printed footwear market. For instance, Adidas AG offers Futurecraft 4D, a popular 3D-printed running shoe for men.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

By geography, North America will lead the board games market during the forecast period. The region is expected to account for 39% of the market's growth. The US is the key market for 3D-printed footwear in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the number of local and global vendors in countries such as the US will facilitate the 3D-printed footwear market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

3D-Printed Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.58 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., ECCO USA Inc., FitMyFoot Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., OBERLE GmbH and Co. KG, OESH Shoes, Peak Sport Srl, Prodways Group, RESA Pte Ltd., Scientifeet, Shapecrunch Technology Pvt. Ltd., Superfeet Worldwide Inc., Under Armour Inc., and voxeljet AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 adidas AG

10.4 Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

10.5 Brooks Sports Inc.

10.6 ECCO USA Inc.

10.7 New Balance Athletics Inc.

10.8 Nike Inc.

10.9 OESH Shoes

10.10 Peak Sport Srl

10.11 RESA Pte Ltd.

10.12 Under Armour Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

